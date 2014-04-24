(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nuevo Banco
Comercial S.A.'s (NBC) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs),
its Support
rating, as well as its Viability Rating (VR). The long-term
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NBC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed due to
the high
probability of receiving support, if it were needed, from its
ultimate parent,
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), rated by Fitch at 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook. NBC's
foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+' is at the country ceiling, while
its local
currency IDR of 'A-' is two notches above that of the Uruguayan
sovereign.
Fitch affirmed NBC's Support Rating at '2' given that Fitch
considers NBC a
strategically important subsidiary for BNS and is part of BNS'
business plan for
Latin America due to its potential long term growth in Uruguay.
Also, NBC
benefits from a complete integration to BNS business policies
and strong
franchise, although they don't share the same brand name yet.
Given the above,
it is expected that NBC would receive timely support from its
parent, if
required.
Fitch has affirmed NBC's VR at 'bb-' as the bank has sustained
its adequate
franchise, good asset quality and ample liquidity. The VR also
factors NBC's
tight capitalization and low profitability.
NBC has an adequate position in all segments and is the
fourth-largest privately
owned bank in terms of assets. Its current strategy is to
maintain this
cross-segment position and deepen the penetration of its client
base.
NBC's performance has been positive driven by growth in loans
although coming
from very low levels. Also higher revenues from fees,
particularly from its
retail banking products, and decreased loan loss provisions due
to regulatory
changes are factors that offset the still higher non-interest
expenses. Fitch
considers the bank will continue to grow in the coming years and
that its
profitability will continue to improve as business volume and
product
cross-sales rise.
NBC's 2013 net income (USD-9.5 million and ROAA of -0.54) is
affected by some
non-recurring events such as the sale of its subsidiary in
Brazil, costs related
to the integration with Bank of Nova Scotia and some regulatory
impairment
charges. Removing the extraordinary events NBC's net-income had
been USD5
million and ROAA of 0.30%, which is still low but improving from
the previous
year.
In addition, BNS' policy to centrally hedge the foreign exchange
positions
stemming from its investment in subsidiaries enabled NBC to
close its
historically open USD position, and this will mean lower
volatility on its
income statement.
NBC's impaired loans are controlled despite its focus on retail
lending. NBC'S
nonperforming portfolio (NPL) has gradually dropped in recent
years as the
economy flourished, by recurrent loan sales and by charge-offs.
As of Dec. 31,
2013, NPLs represented 2.3% of the total loans; however, Fitch
expects NBC's
delinquency levels to be relatively high considering its greater
focus on retail
loans. Obligor concentrations are acceptable, with the 10
largest borrowers
representing 10% of total loans.
NBC shows a growing, diversified and stable funding structure.
NBC's liabilities
are largely made up of nonfinancial sector deposits and these
deposits increased
by 15.7% in 2013. Fitch anticipates that the bank's deposits
will continue to
grow as NBC's business volume expands and the Uruguayan economy
continues to
prosper. While NBC operates on mostly short-term funding, its
ample liquidity,
backing from its shareholder, and the relatively short-term
nature of its loan
portfolio help to mitigate the term mismatch in the bank.
NBC's capital has been tight since the buy-back of preferred
stock from the
government, which decreased its equity. During 2013 some capital
injections from
BNS benefited NBC's capital ratios. As of December 2013, NBC
showed a Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio of 7.62%, but Fitch still views this ratio
as low,
considering NBC's growth plan and the bank's challenges to
improve their
internal capital generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NBC's IDR in foreign currency is limited by the country ceiling,
while its IDR
in local currency is two notches above the sovereign rating in
local currency.
Additional upgrades in NBC's IDRs are subject to positive
changes in the
sovereign rating. Likewise, a downgrade in the sovereign rating
or changes in
its controlling shareholder's ability or willingness to provide
support would
negatively affect NBC's ratings, but these scenarios are
unlikely.
NBC's VR could eventually be upgraded if the bank achieves and
sustains
operating ROAA ratios of around 1%, a FCC ratio of above 8% and
NPLs ratios
close to 3%. In turn VR could be negatively affected if the bank
fails to
sustain recent improvements in profitability metrics.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Nuevo Banco
Comercial:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-'
--Support rating at '2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Satarelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
