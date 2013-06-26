June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), including the
company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list
of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook for NVR reflect the strong credit protection measures,
solid free cash flow generation and balance sheet liquidity that results from
its unique operating model. The ratings also reflect NVR's capacity to withstand
a meaningful housing downturn and manage effectively in an often challenging
housing environment. The cyclical nature of homebuilding is reflected in the
ratings as are NVR's relatively heavy exposure to Washington D.C. and Baltimore
markets. Fitch also takes into account NVR's track record through the past few
recessions, and its, at times, active share repurchase program.
The rating also considers NVR's capital structure, solid liquidity position and
Fitch's level of confidence with regard to its operating model under various
economic conditions. Debt to EBITDA of 1.75x and proforma EBITDA to interest
expense (assuming full year of interest expense) of 14.2x and extensive
liquidity (cash and equivalents) are supportive of the 'BBB+' rating level.
Fitch expects these credit metrics will improve slightly during 2013.
THE INDUSTRY
Housing metrics all showed improvement so far in 2013. For the first five months
of the year, single-family housing starts improved 23.6% and existing home sales
expanded 11%. New home sales increased 29.2% during the January-May period in
2013. The most recent Freddie Mac 30-year interest rate was 3.93%, 62 bps above
the all-time low of 3.31% set the week of Nov. 21, 2012. The NAHB's latest
existing home affordability index was 183.1, short of the all-time high of
207.3. Fitch's housing estimates for 2013 are as follows: single-family starts
are forecast to grow 18.3% to 633,000 while multifamily starts expand about 19%
to 292,000; single-family new home sales should increase approximately 22% to
448,000 as existing home sales advance 7.5% to 5.01 million. Average
single-family new home prices (as measured by the Census Bureau), which dropped
1.8% in 2011, increased 8.7% in 2012. Median home prices expanded 2.4% in 2011
and grew 7.9% in 2012. Average and median home prices should improve
approximately 5.0% and 4.0%, respectively, in 2013.
Challenges (although somewhat muted) remain, including continued relatively high
levels of delinquencies, potential for short-term acceleration in foreclosures,
and consequent meaningful distressed sales, and restrictive credit qualification
standards.
OPERATING MODEL
NVR utilizes an operating model in which land is primarily controlled through
rolling options with fixed deposits sourced from independent land developers.
Land is not purchased until construction is set to begin. As a consequence, NVR
occasionally may be able to participate in land appreciation, while minimizing
capital outlays. This enables NVR to significantly reduce the risk of downside
volatility.
On a limited basis NVR has acquired several raw parcels of land to be developed
into finished lots. Additionally, the company has also obtained finished lots
using joint ventures. This does not represent a change in NVR's disciplined
approach in controlling finished lots through options, but is representative of
several unique strategic opportunities.
Over 75% of NVR's inventory is represented by relatively liquid pre-sold work in
process that is less vulnerable to significant declines in value in periods of
economic stress. In a downturn, write-downs would primarily be limited to
forfeiture of option deposits, a fraction of total land value (typically 5% -
10%). Alternatively, NVR seeks to renegotiate option contracts to realign the
proposed land purchase price with prevailing market conditions, thereby averting
severe gross margin compression.
On the contrary, NVR's gross margins may lag some of its peers during this
housing recovery as most of the large public builders started to rebuild their
land positions during 2010 and are delivering homes currently that have
favorable land cost basis, including land that was impaired during the downturn.
NVR's just in time operating model necessitates that the company pays current
market value for the land in its delivery pipeline.
NVR's short-dated inventory position turns over rapidly (about four-to-five
times), enhancing operating cash flow. NVR's inventory turnover ratios are
consistently and considerably higher than those of its peers.
Because of its operating model, NVR is reliant on third party land developers to
prepare finished lots and sell them under option to NVR. This strategy may
restrict growth only to markets where such a strategy is viable. However, NVR
has expanded its strategy to six new markets over the past five years. By
establishing a significant presence in its markets, NVR positions itself as the
preferred land purchaser and forges relationships with key local developers.
Fitch believes that, if options were to become unattainable in NVR's markets,
bondholders would be well protected due to the strong cash flow dynamics of
NVR's model. Without land reinvestment requirements, NVR produces significant
cash with which to retire its debt. For the latest-twelve-month (LTM) period
ending March 31, 2013, cash flow from operations totaled $95.5 million. This
compares with $264.4 million of cash flow from operations during 2012. Fitch
currently projects cash flow from operations will be in the $150 million - $200
million range during 2013.
SHARE REPURCHASES
NVR has historically been an aggressive purchaser of its stock, buying back
approximately $3.1 billion of its stock from 2001 through 2007. From fourth
quarter-2007 (4Q'07) through 1Q'10, NVR refrained from buying its stock.
NVR resumed share repurchase activity later in 2010 buying $417.1 million. The
company repurchased $689.3 million of stock in 2011 and $227.3 million during
2012. NVR did not repurchase stock during the 1Q'13. As of March 31, 2013, the
company had $392.6 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization
program. Fitch currently projects share repurchases during 2013 will be somewhat
similar to 2012 levels. Fitch expects NVR will remain disciplined in its share
repurchase activity in the period ahead, especially while the housing recovery
remains relatively fragile.
LIQUIDITY
NVR ended 1Q'13 with $1.08 billion of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and
$600 million of debt.
Effective Oct. 27, 2010, NVR voluntarily terminated its $300 million unsecured
revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature on Dec. 6, 2010. Fitch
expects NVR to re-establish a credit facility at some point. However, Fitch
anticipates that the company will keep more cash on the balance sheet than in
the past.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash
position.
Fitch currently does not expect the company's ratings and/or Outlook to change
in the next 12 - 18 months. However, a Positive Outlook may be considered if the
recovery in housing is significantly better than Fitch's current outlook and the
company is able to demonstrate that it can sustain, over the intermediate term,
credit metrics that are meaningfully better than Fitch's current expectations,
while continuing to maintain a solid liquidity position.
Negative rating actions could occur if the recovery in housing dissipates and
NVR maintains an overly aggressive share repurchase program and/or diverges
meaningfully from its land operating model. This could lead to consistent and
significant negative quarterly cash flow from operations and meaningfully
diminished liquidity position (below $300 million).
Fitch has affirmed NVR's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.