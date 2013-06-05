(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based Nykredit
Realkredit's (Nykredit) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
Fitch has also affirmed Nykredit's wholly owned subsidiary,
Nykredit Bank's
Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at
'F1' and Support
Rating of '1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING
Nykredit's strong Danish franchise as the leading domestic
mortgage lender, good
capitalisation and strong asset quality in its mortgage
portfolio drive the
ratings. The ratings also factor in Fitch's assessment of risks
in its
subsidiary, which has a full banking licence and higher risk
profile than the
parent, but its risks are manageable within the context of the
wider group.
Wholesale funding reliance is a negative rating driver for
Nykredit, albeit
mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding market.
Fitch expects customer driven performance in 2013 to be stable,
driven by low
transaction volumes and deposit margins remaining under
pressure, offset by
higher lending margins. Loan impairment charges (LICs) as a
proportion of gross
loans remain low, although given the moderate profitability,
have been taking up
between 30% and 50% of pre-impairment operating profits since
2010. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects LICs will be easily manageable for Nykredit.
Nykredit's mortgage portfolio remains strong, despite a fall of
around 25% in
Danish house prices since the 2007 peak. Fitch does not rule out
further falls,
although expects these to be more limited, and for impaired
mortgage loans to
remain manageable. Impaired loans in Nykredit Bank remain higher
than in the
mortgage portfolio, although given the still limited size, they
are not expected
to pose a material risk for the group.
Similar to its domestic peers, Nykredit's mortgage business is
by law entirely
funded by mortgage bonds, of which around one-third mature
within one year to
match the duration of the bond with the underlying mortgage.
Generally such a
dependence on short-term wholesale funding would suggest a lower
rating.
However, the nuances of the Danish mortgage bond market serve as
an important
mitigating factor for this risk.
Fitch expects demand for Danish mortgage bonds to remain strong
in light of the
need from predominantly domestic financial institutions,
insurance companies and
pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in
domestic
currency. This is reinforced by the relatively limited
outstanding volume of
Danish government bonds. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant
liquidity
portfolio to mitigate any refinancing risk is key to the
ratings.
Nykredit's capitalisation is good, and compares well with
domestic and
international peers. Risk-based capital ratios are boosted by
relatively low
risk weights on mortgages, leverage has improved and is in line
with similarly
rated western European banks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Nykredit
will maintain its
good capitalisation while not increasing the risk level,
particularly in its
banking business, combined with Fitch's view that the bank will
maintain good
and continuous access to the funding markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
The bank's IDRs and VR are particularly sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around Nykredit's ability to access wholesale
funding markets. An
upgrade is unlikely given the already high ratings. The ratings
could be
downgraded if Nykredit was unable to competitively access
wholesale funding
markets, or if it increased its reliance on foreign investors
that may be less
stable in times of stress. In addition, significant increased
proportion of the
shorter interest rate reset mortgages could be rating negative.
While lending in the banking business is fully funded by
customer deposits,
Fitch would consider the building up of wholesale funding
reliance for Nykredit
Bank's lending to be rating negative for Nykredit. Any increase
in risk in the
banking subsidiary's asset portfolio would also be negative for
the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Nykredit's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that support would
be forthcoming
from the Danish authorities if required. While Nykredit Bank,
the group's
deposit-taking entity, is relatively limited, in Fitch's view
the incentive for
state support to Nykredit would come more from its domestic
importance as the
largest issuer of Danish mortgage bonds. The domestic mortgage
bond market is
the primary funding source for Danish lenders and is the most
liquid market for
highly rated Danish kronor securities.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of
the Danish
authorities to provide timely support to the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NYKREDIT BANK
Nykredit Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nykredit whose
debt ratings are
aligned with Nykredit's because of its core position in the
Nykredit group. Its
ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in
Nykredit's IDR.
Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank in the larger
group, including
various shared services, no VR has been assigned.
Fitch has not notched down the senior unsecured debt ratings for
Nykredit Bank
below its Long-term IDR, despite the very high level of asset
encumbrance at
Nykredit Realkredit. This is based on Fitch's expectation that
unsecured
creditors of Nykredit Bank would have first claim of the assets
in that entity.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nykredit Realkredit
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Nykredit Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria,' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.