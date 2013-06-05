(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based Nykredit Realkredit's (Nykredit) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch has also affirmed Nykredit's wholly owned subsidiary, Nykredit Bank's Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating of '1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING Nykredit's strong Danish franchise as the leading domestic mortgage lender, good capitalisation and strong asset quality in its mortgage portfolio drive the ratings. The ratings also factor in Fitch's assessment of risks in its subsidiary, which has a full banking licence and higher risk profile than the parent, but its risks are manageable within the context of the wider group. Wholesale funding reliance is a negative rating driver for Nykredit, albeit mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding market. Fitch expects customer driven performance in 2013 to be stable, driven by low transaction volumes and deposit margins remaining under pressure, offset by higher lending margins. Loan impairment charges (LICs) as a proportion of gross loans remain low, although given the moderate profitability, have been taking up between 30% and 50% of pre-impairment operating profits since 2010. Nonetheless, Fitch expects LICs will be easily manageable for Nykredit. Nykredit's mortgage portfolio remains strong, despite a fall of around 25% in Danish house prices since the 2007 peak. Fitch does not rule out further falls, although expects these to be more limited, and for impaired mortgage loans to remain manageable. Impaired loans in Nykredit Bank remain higher than in the mortgage portfolio, although given the still limited size, they are not expected to pose a material risk for the group. Similar to its domestic peers, Nykredit's mortgage business is by law entirely funded by mortgage bonds, of which around one-third mature within one year to match the duration of the bond with the underlying mortgage. Generally such a dependence on short-term wholesale funding would suggest a lower rating. However, the nuances of the Danish mortgage bond market serve as an important mitigating factor for this risk. Fitch expects demand for Danish mortgage bonds to remain strong in light of the need from predominantly domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate any refinancing risk is key to the ratings. Nykredit's capitalisation is good, and compares well with domestic and international peers. Risk-based capital ratios are boosted by relatively low risk weights on mortgages, leverage has improved and is in line with similarly rated western European banks. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Nykredit will maintain its good capitalisation while not increasing the risk level, particularly in its banking business, combined with Fitch's view that the bank will maintain good and continuous access to the funding markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR The bank's IDRs and VR are particularly sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around Nykredit's ability to access wholesale funding markets. An upgrade is unlikely given the already high ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Nykredit was unable to competitively access wholesale funding markets, or if it increased its reliance on foreign investors that may be less stable in times of stress. In addition, significant increased proportion of the shorter interest rate reset mortgages could be rating negative. While lending in the banking business is fully funded by customer deposits, Fitch would consider the building up of wholesale funding reliance for Nykredit Bank's lending to be rating negative for Nykredit. Any increase in risk in the banking subsidiary's asset portfolio would also be negative for the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Nykredit's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Danish authorities if required. While Nykredit Bank, the group's deposit-taking entity, is relatively limited, in Fitch's view the incentive for state support to Nykredit would come more from its domestic importance as the largest issuer of Danish mortgage bonds. The domestic mortgage bond market is the primary funding source for Danish lenders and is the most liquid market for highly rated Danish kronor securities. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Danish authorities to provide timely support to the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NYKREDIT BANK Nykredit Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nykredit whose debt ratings are aligned with Nykredit's because of its core position in the Nykredit group. Its ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in Nykredit's IDR. Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank in the larger group, including various shared services, no VR has been assigned. Fitch has not notched down the senior unsecured debt ratings for Nykredit Bank below its Long-term IDR, despite the very high level of asset encumbrance at Nykredit Realkredit. This is based on Fitch's expectation that unsecured creditors of Nykredit Bank would have first claim of the assets in that entity. The rating actions are as follows: Nykredit Realkredit Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Nykredit Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,' dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.