(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Denmark-based Nykredit
Realkredit's (Nykredit) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A', Short-term
IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
Fitch has also affirmed wholly-owned subsidiary, Nykredit Bank's
Long-term IDR
at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Support
Rating at '1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Nykredit's ratings reflects its strong Danish
franchise as
the leading domestic mortgage lender, robust asset quality, and
solid
capitalisation. The ratings also factor in the group's modest
profitability and
wholesale funding reliance, although the latter is mitigated by
a large, deep
and liquid domestic covered bond market.
Nykredit's asset quality is strong, reflecting its focus on
mortgage lending.
Impaired mortgage loans remain low despite a 20% house price
correction since
the 2007 peak. Fitch expects the quality of the mortgage lending
to remain
strong in 2015, supported by a stabilising Danish economy and
Nykredit's
conservative risk appetite. Impaired loans in Nykredit Bank
represent a much
more significant proportion of lending than in the mortgage loan
portfolio, but
given the bank's limited size, Fitch does not expect it to pose
a material risk
to the group.
Nykredit's capitalisation compares well with domestic and
international peers.
Low risk weights on mortgage loans boost capital ratios,
although leverage is
modest in a European context.
Like its domestic peers, Nykredit is obliged by law to fund its
mortgage lending
through the issuance of mortgage bonds. Around one-third of
these mature within
one year which is matched by the interest rate term on the
underlying mortgage
loan. This dependence on short-term wholesale funding would
normally imply a
lower rating. However, structural features in the Danish
mortgage bond market
are important mitigating factors.
Fitch expects continued strong demand for Danish mortgage bonds.
This is driven
by a need from domestic financial institutions, pension funds
and insurance
companies to hold highly liquid, high quality securities
denominated in Danish
kroner, especially given the limited volume of Danish government
bonds
outstanding. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity
portfolio to
mitigate any refinancing risk is key for the ratings. Nykredit's
move to extend
bond maturities and Denmark's new law on mortgage bond maturity
extension will
help reduce refinancing risk.
Nykredit has strong cost efficiency, and Fitch expects the
group's profitability
to remain stable but relatively modest compared to similarly
rated peers. Loan
impairment charges (LICs) as a proportion of gross loans remain
low, but as a
result of its low-margin mortgage lending, LICs have shaved off
40% to 60% of
pre-impairment operating profits since 2011. Fitch expects LICs
to reduce in
2014 and 2015 supported by improving macroeconomic conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nykredit will
continue to maintain
solid asset quality while improving its earnings to internally
generate capital.
A downgrade would most likely be a result of Nykredit being
unable to
competitively access wholesale funding markets or if it
significantly increases
its reliance on international debt investors that may be less
stable during
financial stress. Increased risk appetite, notably at Nykredit
Bank, would also
be rating negative.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the bank's already high
ratings and
limited product portfolio. In the longer term, any upgrade would
be contingent
on Nykredit broadening its product offering, providing it with
more diversified
income streams.
As the senior unsecured notes' rating is aligned with Nykredit's
Long-term IDR,
their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in this
rating. Fitch has not
notched down for structural subordination due to the inherent
difficulty of
accurately assessing recoveries in a liquidation scenario for
highly rated
banks. The notes' rating is hence sensitive to a wider notching
if Fitch changed
its assessment of the loss severity risk. The assumption about
loss severity is
particularly important to Nykredit's unsecured creditors, given
its highly
encumbered balance sheet resulting from a covered bonds led
funding structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Nykredit's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that support would
be forthcoming
from the Danish authorities if required. This is driven by its
importance within
the Danish financial sector.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. As an EU member
country, Denmark
is subject to the requirements of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD).
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of Nykredit are
primarily sensitive
to the progress made in implementing a resolution regime in
Denmark. The BRRD
requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank
can be
recapitalised with state funds. Fitch expects that the BRRD will
be enacted into
national legislation in the near term. Although Denmark is not a
eurozone
country, Fitch believes it will follow a similar agenda to these
countries.
While the BRRD includes some exceptions for non-deposit taking
mortgage banks,
Fitch believes the Danish state's propensity to support senior
unsecured
creditors in the large mortgage banks will nonetheless reduce.
Fitch expects to
then downgrade Nykredit's Support Rating to '5' and revise its
Support Rating
Floor to 'No Floor'.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are also sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions about the ability of the Danish authorities
to provide
timely support, as reflected by Denmark's sovereign rating
(AAA/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nykredit
are all notched
down from its VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been
affirmed and are
sensitive to any change in Nykredit's VR. The ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities'
reflecting each instrument's respective non-performance and
relative loss
severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Nykredit's Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the
VR. The notes
are notched twice for loss severity to reflect the principal
write-down feature
and once for non-performance risk. The latter reflects moderate
incremental risk
due to the 7% common equity Tier 1 ratio trigger, which is
partly offset by the
large capital buffer above this trigger point, compared with the
risk reflected
in the Nykredit's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Nykredit Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
Nykredit's due to its
core position within the Nykredit group. Its ratings are
sensitive to the same
factors that may drive changes to Nykredit's IDRs.
Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank with the larger
group, including
various shared services, we have not assigned a VR to the
subsidiary.
Nykredit Realkredit
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'A'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Nykredit Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.