Dec 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based OAO Synergy's (Synergy) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed Synergy's senior unsecured rating at 'B'/'RR4' and its National Long-term Rating at 'BBB+(rus)'. The Outlook on the IDRs and National Rating is Stable.

The ratings reflect Synergy's fairly high capex, its share repurchases during 2012 and 2013 and uncertainty around the effects of further excise increases on the performance of the Russian duty-paying vodka market. The ratings also reflect Synergy's ability to maintain healthy credit metrics, strengthen its product portfolio and increase market share despite a contracting duty-paying vodka market in Russia. Fitch also believes that, despite a contraction of profits in 1H13, Synergy should be able to display adequate pricing power to protect current year profits from the volume decline brought about by the sharp excise duty increases in 2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Increasing Excise Duties

The sharp excise duty increase introduced in 2013 boosted the illegal vodka market, by encouraging consumers to migrate from low-priced duty-paying vodkas. Synergy's 1H13 EBITDA (calculated before one-off charges) contracted 8% after it was able to partly compensate a 23% volume contraction with price increases and continued trade marketing investments. We expect Synergy to have performed better in 2H13 but this will depend on how much customers have been stocking up ahead of 2014's excise increase. Any positive rating action is contingent on the stabilisation in trading and level of visibility on 2014/2015 profits, confirming its resilience to adverse changes in the industry.

Challenges Not Over

Further excise duty increases planned for 2014-16 will put additional pressure on the company's sales volumes and challenge its ability to increase sales prices (especially for low- and mid-price segments). These measures could continue to manifest their effects on consumption for some time, as demonstrated by the protracted decline of beer consumption in Russia well after the initial sharp excise duty increase of 2010.

Evolving Competitive Environment

The Russian spirits industry remains fragmented and is experiencing a consolidation process. While more small local producers could go out of business as a result of the higher excise duties, larger ones will be fighting for market share. Companies like Synergy with a developed distribution network and brands in several categories are, in Fitch's view, well placed to benefit in a challenging operating environment. However, at the same time, we also expect stiffer competition from currently ailing CEDC (acquired by Russian Standard in 2013) as it turns around.

Market Leadership

Synergy enjoys a leading market position supported by a portfolio of strong brands, increasing product diversification, a more developed distribution platform and larger scale of operations compared with most competitors. An on-going shift of consumption towards more expensive products continues to benefit Synergy, given its focus on the premium segment, which enjoys less elastic demand and higher growth potential.

Improving Credit Metrics

Due to the shift to more premium products, we expect a gradual increase in Synergy's EBITDA margin. Improved profitability, together with reducing capex needs - now that the upgrading of the food unit's production capacity is complete - should support cash flow generation. Fitch expects broadly stable FY13 funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage from 2012's 1.6x and, subject to maintaining low shareholder returns, some scope for de-leveraging over the next three years.

Liquidity

The debt maturity profile is skewed towards 2015. As of mid-September 2013, Synergy's short-term debt amounted to RUB1.9bn. Adequate liquidity is supported by Fitch's expectation of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation from FY13, available cash of RUB654m as of end-June 2013 and RUB 5.1bn of undrawn credit facilities as of mid-September 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- Deterioration of FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x

- Persistently negative FCF from heavy working capital or capex, or aggressive acquisitive activity not mitigated by asset disposal or equity injections

- Further unexpected regulatory changes in the Russian spirits sector that may put more pressure on sales and profitability

Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include:

- FCF turning and remaining positive, with EBITDA margin maintained above 13%

- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis

- Evidence of resilience to ongoing excise duty increases

- Maintenance of strong liquidity cushion in the form of cash and available committed bank lines relative to short-term debt maturities as well as well spread out maturities