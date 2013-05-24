May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Obrascon Huarte Lain's (OHL) Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB-'. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B' and Outlook Stable.

OHL's business is split between construction activities financed with unsecured facilities (recourse),its ring-fenced concession activities (non-recourse) funded with senior project finance loans and junior concession holding company debt collateralised on the underlying equity value of its Abertis and OHL Mexico stakes. Since exchanging part of its concession portfolio into an Abertis stake, re-leveraging of this stake and subsequent up-streaming of cash proceeds allowed for de-leveraging at the recourse level at FY12. However Fitch expects net recourse leverage to remain around 3.0x. With recourse cash flow stemming from the relatively higher risk construction industry and susceptible to operational risks such as cyclical demand and project delays, 3.0x leverage is deemed comparatively high. OHL has considerable equity value on its balance sheet from concession assets, although senior unsecured bondholders remain subordinated to non-recourse debt and potentially exposed to inherent equity value cyclicality.

Abertis Stake Increases:

OHL reached a 19% stake in Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative) one of the world's largest toll road operators. OHL exchanged its Brazilian and Chilean toll road concession portfolio - now owned by Abertis - for this stake and further used collateralised loans to fund a more sizeable stake than originally obtained through the transaction.

Re-leveraging Concession Assets:

The 19% Abertis and 74% OHL Mexico stakes have been re-leveraged and refinanced during 2012 and Q1 2013, now totalling around EUR1.4bn of collateralised funding and with more robust 3 - 5 year maturities. These stakes are held in the non-recourse group and are leveraged to around 30% LTV with stable dividend flow from Abertis comfortably covering associated debt funding costs.

Lacklustre Recourse Performance:

Construction activities forming the large part of recourse cash flow experienced a 12% EBITDA decline during 2012 with a number of large international projects signed in 2011 and 2012 still in ramp-up stage. Overall international activities continue to offset the dismal Spanish market, accounting for 27% revenue of this segment for FY12. Fitch expects single-digit growth from construction going forward driven by a strong internationally focused order book covering around 3.0x revenue. Strong growth in EBITDA from other recourse activities helped offset an overall decline y-o-y.

Strong International Order-Book:

OHL has outperformed other EMEA contractors with regards to diversifying away from weak developed markets. Proactively, management started this process well before the crisis. Continued order-book growth provides potential upside for better-than-expected working capital. However, downside risks would arise from poor execution of the international order book that has an element of concentration risk when compared to Fitch's investment grade Engineering and Construction peers.

Recent De-leverage to Unwind:

Management prior year commitment to target less than 2.0x recourse leverage for FY12 was successful in large part due to a re-leveraging of the Abertis stake at the non-recourse level and subsequent up-streaming of cash to the recourse group. During Q1 2013 this temporary up-streaming was reversed with a EUR436m repayment back to the non-recourse group. Adjusting for this, FY12 recourse leverage would have been closer to 2.5x - 3.0x.

Upward Revised Recourse-Leverage Target:

Fitch expects recourse leverage to remain around 3.0x, higher than previously expected primarily due to management revising up their target recourse leverage back to less than 3.0x for 2013 onwards. Furthermore, off balance sheet receivable factoring of around 1.0x of recourse leverage used to fund working capital requirements that would otherwise be financed by recourse cash flow add to the group's overall debt quantum.

Solid Liquidity for Rating:

Recourse liquidity has a good track record of being maintained through the crisis with around EUR2.0bn of undrawn committed facilities and cash available at FY12, comfortably covering debt maturities until 2016. OHL have demonstrated solid support from their banking group through-the-cycle maintaining their credit lines roughly at similar levels.

Largely Bond Market Financed:

With EUR1.3Bn of recourse gross debt funded with medium-term bonds, all other bank debt is primarily used for liquidity needs arising from working capital fluctuation inherent in this seasonally business. OHL has demonstrated good access to bond markets in recent years including an 8-year EUR300m 7.625% bond due 2020 and increase in its RCF to EUR300m pushing our maturity to 2016.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Fitch adjusts leverage calculations to reflect the ring-fenced nature of the concession business by excluding related EBITDA and non-recourse debt but including sustainable dividends. Off balance sheet drawn factoring lines are brought on balance and included in Fitch's adjusted net debt.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

--Recourse net leverage around 2.0x and EBITDA interest cover above 3.0x on a sustainable basis.

--A material increase in steady, reliable up-streamed dividends from the concession operations without a re-leveraging of assets.

--Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

--Recourse net leverage above 4.0x and EBITDA interest cover below 2.0x on a sustainable basis.

--Increased stakes in Abertis that are detrimental to recourse leverage metrics.

--A LTV higher than 50% at the OHL Concession HoldCo level (collateralised debt / stakes in OHL Mexico and Abertis) to the extent that this may destabilise the standalone financial strength and lead to material margin calls.