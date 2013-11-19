(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
OJSC MTS Bank's
(MTSB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SUPPORT
RATING
MTSB's IDRs, and National Long-term and Support Ratings reflect
Fitch's view of
the limited probability of support that the bank may receive, if
needed, from
its parent, Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp. (Sistema;
BB-/Stable) and/or its
subsidiaries.
In assessing Sistema's propensity to provide support, Fitch
considers its full
ownership, the track record of capital support, including
RUB5.1bn contributed
in April 2013 by OJSC Mobile TeleSystems (MTS, BB+), a major
operating
subsidiary of Sistema, the brand association; and the
significant risks of
reputational and market access damage for the group in case of
MTSB's default.
Fitch also considers the cost of any potential support as
moderate relatively to
the size and financial ability of the broader group.
At the same time, Fitch views the probability of support from
the parent as only
limited, given MTSB's weak performance to date and the bank's
limited strategic
importance and synergy within the group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
MTSB's 'b-' VR reflects currently poor asset quality and further
risks stemming
from rapid recent (and therefore unseasoned) and planned growth
of unsecured
high margin retail lending, its moderate, but vulnerable
capitalisation due to
poor profitability, and the low transparency and potential
regulatory risks
related to subsidiary East-West United Bank (EWUB). However, on
the positive
side the VR also considers MTSB's reasonable liquidity position.
At end-1H13, MTSB on a standalone basis (excluding EWUB)
reported 9.8% loans
overdue by more than 90 days (non-performing loans, NPLs) and a
further 2.3% of
rolled-over loans.
Corporate NPLs were a high 10.7% of the standalone loan book at
end-1H13, but
were fully covered by reserves. However, Fitch's review of the
largest corporate
exposures (accounting for roughly 33% of end-1H13 standalone
corporate loans)
revealed that many of these, although not technically NPLs, are
nevertheless
risky as they are extended to highly leveraged borrowers, which
could be
particularly vulnerable to economic stresses.
Retail lending (49% of the standalone loan book) quality is
dragged down by the
poor performance of unsecured loans (57% of total retail loans),
with respective
NPL origination (calculated as net increase in NPLs plus
write-offs divided by
average performing loans) at a high 20.4% (annualised) in 1H13,
which is also
above the sector average (see "Russian Consumer Finance Sector:
Risk of
Overheating Mitigated by Significant Buffers at Some Banks"
dated 30 October
2013 at www.fitchratings.com). On a risk-return basis, Fitch
estimates that the
bank is currently slightly above breaking even on its retail
loans.
Although MTSB's capital position improved following the recent
equity injection
(Basel 1 capital adequacy ratio of 21.5% at end-1H13), it is
potentially
vulnerable due to planned 20% growth of unsecured retail lending
in 2014 and
weak overall performance (ROAE was moderately negative in 1H13)
dampened by
significant loan impairment charges. The quality of capital
could also be
weakened by two interbank placements (31% of end-1H13 Fitch core
capital), which
in Fitch's view may be of a fiduciary nature.
MTSB's liquidity position is adequate with a solid level of
highly liquid assets
(cash, non-restricted short-term bank placements and repoable
securities)
sufficient to cover around 30% of MTSB's standalone customer
deposits at
end-3Q13.
Fitch also continues to have concerns about the low transparency
of the
operations of Luxembourg-based EWUB, which accounted for 29% of
total assets at
end-1H13. EWUB is primarily engaged in extending cash-backed
loans to
foreign-domiciled entities with roots in CIS, which Fitch
understands are mainly
for regulatory purposes or tax considerations. The bank should
not be taking
significant financial risks on the loans, but reputational and
regulatory risks
could be high, in the agency's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SUPPORT
RATING
Positive rating actions on MTSB's parent could create upside
potential for the
bank's support-driven ratings, although if MTSB fails to improve
its performance
and provide meaningful synergies to the group, it may weaken
Sistema's
propensity to support it and therefore constrain ratings upside.
Any clear indication that Sistema's commitment to MTSB had
weakened, or failure
of the parent to provide timely support, if needed, could result
in the
downgrade of the support-driven ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downward pressure on MTSB's VR could arise from material asset
quality
deterioration and/or capital pressure. The VR could mainly
benefit from
improvements in assets quality, resulting in stronger financial
performance.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed: 'A-(rus)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.