(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Rossiya Insurance Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B-' and National IFS rating at 'BB-(rus). The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects continued financial support received by Rossiya from its beneficiary individual shareholder. Offsetting this is uncertainty in the strategic positioning of the company in the absence of a clear strategy and implementation plan. The Negative Outlook reflects Rossiya's weakened business position following the compulsory MTPL license suspension in June 2012 (the second suspension in four years) and its continued dependence on significant shareholder support. In Fitch's view, the strategic importance of Rossiya to its shareholder remains uncertain as the agency views Rossiya as a non-core portfolio investment Rossiya continues to receive financial aid from the beneficiary individual shareholder (a form of capital injection), which totalled RUR2.9bn in 2012 (2011: RUR2.1bn). This helped to offset the write-off of RUR2bn of bad debt relating to insurance receivables. The injection also strengthened Rossiya's capital position, which Fitch views as adequate for the current rating. The shareholder injected an additional RUR750m in Q113. Fitch believes Rossiya faces significant strategic challenges as the company does not plan to diversify away from the highly competitive motor segment, and at the same time has no unique competitive advantages to differentiate itself from peers and reduce dependence on intermediaries with strong bargaining power in this segment. Underwriting performance improved in 2012 based both on statutory and IFRS accounts. The IFRS combined ratio calculated by Fitch (excluding the reinsurance commission) improved to 104.5% from 123.4% in 2011 following the decrease in the loss ratio component to 53.1% from 70.3%. However, this improvement was more than offset by the write-off of insurance receivables, which totalled RUR2bn (23% of total assets at end-2012). Gross written premiums were relatively stable and despite the temporary license suspension, decreased by only 2% compared to 2011. However, Fitch believes that the license suspension has weakened the franchise of the company within the Russian insurance market. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if there is an indication the risk of an interruption of payments has materially increased, or if the shareholder proves unwilling to provide continued support to the company. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Rossiya proves able to self-finance its operations and growth for a sustained period and becomes less reliant on support from its shareholder.