(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old
Mutual plc's (Old
Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', senior
unsecured debt at
'BBB-' and subordinated debt at 'BB'. The agency has also
affirmed Old Mutual
Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's (OMLACSA)
subordinated debt at
'AA(zaf)' and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AAA(zaf)' and
Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd's (Skandia) IFS rating at
'A-'. The Outlooks
on the group's IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Old Mutual's position as the market-leading
life insurer and
largest fund manager in South Africa, its significant presence
in the UK savings
market, strong risk-adjusted capitalisation and robust earnings.
However, the
ratings are constrained by South Africa's sovereign rating
(BBB+/Negative),
reflecting the importance of South African business to the
group: approximately
75% of the operating earnings are from South Africa, with the
remainder largely
from the UK.
Fitch views OMLACSA and Skandia as "Core" to the group under its
insurance group
rating methodology and therefore rates them based on the credit
quality of the
group as a whole.
OMLACSA's national scale ratings reflect its leading position in
South Africa,
its strong capitalisation (end-1H14 regulatory solvency
coverage: 3.2x) relative
to peers and its ability to share potential investment losses
with
policyholders. OMLACSA is well capitalised to withstand
significant economic and
market-related shocks under, for example, the stress scenarios
prescribed by the
South African regulator, the Financial Services Board.
Skandia is an important contributor to the group's earnings,
accounting for
25.2% of the group's operating profits (after tax and
non-controlling interests)
in 2013, and is strongly capitalised (end-1H14: 3.1x).
The group's international scale IFS rating, assigned to Skandia,
is one notch
higher than the South African local currency sovereign rating,
owing to Old
Mutual's geographical diversification: a sizeable proportion of
earnings are
generated in the UK and Europe. The rating also reflects the
group's ability to
share with policyholders potential investment losses on its
investments in the
South African financial markets, and the financial flexibility
from being listed
on the London Stock Exchange.
The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that a one-notch downgrade
of the South
African sovereign would not trigger a downgrade of Old Mutual's
ratings. The
possibility of Skandia's resources being called upon to support
the South
African operations is remote, in Fitch's opinion. The holding
company's ability
to service its non-rand-denominated debt obligations based
purely on its
non-rand earnings is adequate. Old Mutual reported a
significantly improved
hard-currency interest cover of 4.6x for 1H14 (2013: 4.2x, 2012:
1.9x),
following significant debt reduction in recent years, and
maintains significant
cash at the holding company (end-1H14: GBP466m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded as they are constrained
by the South
African sovereign ratings, which have a Negative Outlook.
OMLACSA's national scale ratings would be downgraded only if its
creditworthiness deteriorated materially relative to the South
African sovereign
and its peers in the South African market.
Old Mutual's international scale ratings could be downgraded if
there were
material reduction in the geographical diversification of
earnings or a
deterioration in the quality of non-South African earnings, with
hard-currency
cover falling below 2x (2013: 4.2x).
The rating actions are as follows:
Old Mutual plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
