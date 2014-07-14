(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit
ratings of Omega
Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI, or Omega) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the strength of the company's metrics (low
leverage, high
fixed-charge coverage, stable cash flows and exceptional
liquidity due to no
near-term maturities), which offset the largest credit concern -
the focus on
skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The high
percentage of
government reimbursement and the corresponding regulatory risk
to operators of
these facilities may place pressure on operator earnings. Of
secondary concern
is the debt maturity schedule which, while long-dated, is
concentrated in 2022
and 2024. OHI can reduce the maturity risk by calling certain
notes in whole or
in part ahead of the stated maturities and/or by growing the
portfolio further.
STRONG CREDIT METRICS
Fixed-charge coverage is strong for the 'BBB-' rating at 3.6x
for the trailing
12 months (TTM) and quarter ended March 31, 2014, compared with
3.0x for the
years 2012 and 2011, respectively. Contractual rental escalators
drive Fitch's
expectation of fixed-charge coverage remaining above 3.5x and
approaching 4.0x
through the end of 2016. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring
operating EBITDA less straight-line rents divided by total
interest incurred.
Leverage is also strong for the 'BBB-' rating. Leverage was 5.0x
and 4.5x for
the TTM and quarter ended March 31, 2014, which reflects the
timing of the Ark
Holdings transaction, as compared with 5.6x and 5.7x as of Dec.
31, 2012 and
2011, respectively.
Fitch forecasts that leverage will remain in the mid-4.0x-5.0x
range through
2015 as the company acquires additional facilities funded evenly
through debt
and equity, and as contractual rental escalators increase
same-store EBITDA.
Fitch calculates leverage as net debt-to-recurring operating
EBITDA.
STRONG LIQUIDITY BUT CONCENTRATED DEBT MATURITIES
OHI's lack of near-term debt maturities and capital
expenditures, coupled with
full availability under the recently refinanced and expanded $1
billion
revolving credit facility provides OHI with significant
liquidity. OHI's nearest
debt maturity will be the $200 million term loan due 2019. Fitch
notes OHI's
debt maturities are long-dated but concentrated with 27.5% and
38.2% maturing in
2022 and 2024, respectively. However, the 2022 notes and $400
million of the
2024 notes may be called by the company beginning in 2015 and
2017,
respectively, and Fitch expects OHI will seek to refinance each
note with
proceeds from longer-dated senior unsecured note issuances
provided the market
pricing at that time offsets the incurrence of the call premium.
COMMONALITY OF TENANT REVENUE SOURCES MITIGATES OPERATOR
DIVERSIFICATION
BENEFITS
Offsetting the credit positives is OHI's focus on
skilled-nursing facilities
(SNF) and assisted-living facilities, which are highly reliant
upon federal and
state reimbursement. Approximately 92% of OHI's operator
revenues are derived
from public sources as of Dec. 31, 2013. Operators have
experienced greater
financial volatility and stress when rates and/or reimbursement
formulas have
changed. Healthcare legislation, together with budgetary
concerns at both the
federal and state levels will likely continue to pressure
operator margins and
operators' capacity to honor lease obligations.
As expected by Fitch, OHI's operators' rent coverage has
weakened due to the
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 2011 reimbursement rate
adjustment but
remains solid (though not robust) at 1.9x and 1.4x for EBITDARM
and EBITDAR,
respectively for the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2013. These levels
compare to 2.2x and
1.8x, respectively, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Master
leases with
cross-collateralization and EBITDAR coverage covenants improve
OHI's security;
however, OHI remains at risk for potential tenant defaults
and/or requests for
rental relief concessions stemming from changes to reimbursement
rates.
OHI's operators have been offsetting revenue declines through
non-rent operating
expense cost savings. Coverage metrics have declined moderately
but Fitch
expects they will stabilize near current levels.
FAIR CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
The majority of OHI's assets are unencumbered and Fitch
estimates unencumbered
asset coverage of unsecured debt ranges from 1.6x to 2.1x based
on a stressed
capitalization range of 9%-12%. The mid-point of the coverage is
down from
previous years though Fitch notes this is driven in part by the
timing of
acquisitions and Fitch anticipates OHI's normalized unencumbered
asset coverage
ratio should remain around 2.0x.
Despite eight quarters of dividend increases, OHI has continued
to reduce its
adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio to 71% for
1Q'14 from the low
90% range in 2007-2009. As a result, OHI is able to retain
approximately $50
million-$100 million of cash flow from operations to fund
acquisitions and debt
repayment, which Fitch views favorably. OHI targets an AFFO
payout ratio of less
than 85% (currently at 69% based on the company's calculations),
thus Fitch
expects OHI will continue to increase the dividend in subsequent
quarters.
SUBORDINATED DEBT NOTCHING
The one-notch differential between OHI's IDR and the
subordinated debt assumed
as part of the CapitalSource transaction considers the relative
subordination
within OHI's capital structure. The interest is due and payable
only to the
extent that there is rent being received from the tenants of the
acquired
properties to cover the interest expense related to the debt,
and the principal
is due only to the extent that all rent has been paid for the
term of the debt.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that metrics
will improve but
remain appropriate for the current rating and that any
reimbursement pressures
at the operator level will have a minimal impact on OHI cash
flows given lease
length, covenants and coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect management to operate the company
consistent with these
factors that could otherwise result in positive momentum in
OHI's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased scale and diversification;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4.0x (leverage was 5.0x and 4.5x for TTM and quarter ended March
31, 2014);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 3.6x for the TTM and quarter ended March 31, 2014).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in OHI's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
