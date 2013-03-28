(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ooredoo's (Qatar Telecom Q.S.C) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. Qtel International Finance Limited's global medium-term note programme (GMTN), guaranteed by Ooredoo, has also been affirmed at 'A+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's assessment of the sovereign's creditworthiness due to Ooredoo's strong operational and strategic ties with the State of Qatar, which directly and indirectly holds 68% ownership of Ooredoo. This implied state support underpins the strong rating category and offsets risks associated with diversification into weaker rated emerging markets, slowing sector growth and M&A risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS Steady but Slowing Growth: Ooredoo's revenues continue to grow at rates (c.6% YE2012) in excess of western European incumbents. However, like most incumbent operators, Ooredoo is also experiencing a combination of maturing mobile markets, strong competition for remaining customers and some technology disruption. The group has responded by shifting strategy towards improving operational efficiency and driving mobile data products and has succeeded in stabilising margins. Fitch expects continued pressures in this area in the years ahead and it will remain challenging for Ooredoo to achieve past growth rates. Emerging Market Exposure: Ooredoo generates 28% of its consolidated EBITDA from its key Gulf markets of Qatar and Kuwait. The balance of EBITDA is primarily generated from Indonesia, Iraq, Algeria, and Tunisia. These weaker rated countries continue to generate stronger headline growth than domestic markets but are exposed to higher political risks. Currency fluctuations and access to cash at the operating subsidiaries can also prove difficult in adverse political circumstances. M&A Risk: Large majority controlled acquisition targets which have solid telecoms market positions in MENA and AsiaPac cannot be ruled out. These are generally not cheap and can spike leverage levels quite significantly. Fitch continues to treat any acquisition as event risk, in line with its methodology. Controlled Financial Policy: Ooredoo's own leverage guidance is 1.5x to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA and while the group was well within these levels as at YE2012 (1.9x as reported by Ooredoo), it can fluctuate quite significantly within these limits depending upon any large scale M&A. Fitch draws comfort from its opinion that if the group breached these levels and struggled to deleverage within a short forecast period (12 months), equity support from the State of Qatar would be forthcoming to reduce the position and place leverage levels on a more stable footing. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Sovereign Linkage: An upgrade of the sovereign may be positive for the company's rating. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Group Leverage: Aggressive acquisitions that breach the company's max net debt to EBITDA level and/or the failure to delever to below 2.5x net debt/EBITDA in the following 12 months after such an acquisition. - Sovereign Linkage: A downgrade of the sovereign rating of Qatar or if the Qatar government reduced its stake in the company to below 50% overall. The following instruments have had their ratings affirmed: Qtel International Finance Limited's USD5bn Global Medium Term Note Programme at A+ Qtel International Finance Limited's USD3bn Global Medium Term Note Programme at A+ 