(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
OP-Pohjola Group's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at
'F1', and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+' on the announcement that
OP-Pohjola Group Central
Cooperative will make a public tender offer for all the shares
in Pohjola Bank
it does not own for around EUR3.4bn. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of OP-Pohjola's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's
view that the
transaction is strategically positive for the group, enabling it
to strengthen
internal capital generation and allowing for further structural
rationalisation.
Fitch expects that although the negative impact on the group's
capitalisation
will be significant, it will be fully offset over the next two
years by measures
implemented by the group.
OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative is the central institution
of the
OP-Pohjola group, owned by the cooperative member banks. It
currently owns 37%
of Pohjola Bank, the central financial institution of the group,
and 61% of the
voting rights. Other member institutions own 26% of Pohjola Bank
with 37% held
by external investors. By acquiring the shares in Pohjola Bank
it does not own
from member institutions and external shareholders, OP-Pohjola
Group Central
Cooperative will become the sole owner of Pohjola Bank.
Once the transaction is completed, expected in 2Q14, Pohjola
Bank's net income
will be fully retained, strengthening the group's internal
capital generation.
In addition, this will simplify the group's management by
business division and
allow for some cost and revenue synergies, albeit not
significant. In Fitch's
view, this will reinforce the group's pre-impairment
profitability levels, which
although healthy, have been lagging those of some Nordic peers,
and its ability
to absorb unexpected shocks. The transaction has no impact on
the group's risk
profile as Pohjola Bank was already fully consolidated. Fitch
expects asset
quality to remain strong.
The main negative impact of the transaction will be the
weakening of
capitalisation. Based on end-2013 data, Fitch estimates that the
group's Fitch
core capital ratio will fall to around 9.5% from 16.6% on a
pro-forma basis, a
level which would not be commensurate with the rating in the
long term. The
affirmation and Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation
that the group
will restore its Fitch core capital ratio to at least a
pre-transaction level by
early 2016. OP-Pohjola has presented appropriate measures to
achieve this, and
Fitch takes comfort from management's strong track record and
ability to deliver
on its objectives.
The bulk of new Tier 1 capital will be raised by the cooperative
member banks
through the issuance of around EUR1.3bn profit shares over 2014
and 2015. These
will be sold to retail customers. Fitch expects them to be
attractive as they
offer a higher yield than term deposits and current co-operative
capital that
the group is re-issuing on a continuous basis. The remainder of
Tier 1 capital
will be generated through retained earnings.
Based on the structure of the transaction, OP-Pohjola will have
to fund around
EUR2bn externally. Fitch expects the group to be able to do this
with relative
ease. OP-Pohjola is less wholesale funding reliant than most
Nordic peers, with
about 70% of the group's loan book funded by customer deposits.
While it is
sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in wholesale funding
markets, it benefits
from the need to issue only a relatively small amount of debt,
providing
diversification to eurozone investors. Adding EUR2bn to its 2014
funding plans
(largely through covered bond issuance) will allow the group to
be slightly more
present in the funding markets, and Fitch expects good market
appetite. Funding
risk is further mitigated by a large liquidity buffer and
minimal maturity gaps.
OP-Pohjola Group's ratings are also underpinned by sustained
prudent risk
management, good asset quality and its strong Finnish franchise.
They also
factor in insurance-related investment risk, particularly in
light of the
group's relatively small amount of capital, and limited
geographical
diversification. The ratings of Pohjola Bank are aligned with
those of
OP-Pohjola, as a result of the group's support mechanism.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings are highly sensitive to the group's success in
restoring its capital
base to a pre-transactional level within a short timeframe. Any
deviation in the
implementation of the capital-related measures, including in
particular any
set-back in the sale of profit shares by member banks, could
result in a
downgrade.
While unexpected, downward pressure on OP-Pohjola's ratings
could be caused by
significant investment losses in the group's insurance
operations materially
affecting capitalisation.
At present, given the group's weakened capital position, an
upgrade is not
possible. In the medium term, with capital restored, Fitch still
views an
upgrade as unlikely given the relatively small size and greater
geographical
concentration compared with similarly rated peers. This is
accentuated by the
contingent risk of capital needs that the insurance businesses
pose to the
group's capital base, although the group has actively reduced
this risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
OP-Pohjola's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that support would
be forthcoming
from the Finnish authorities if required. This is driven by
OP-Pohjola's
importance within the Finnish financial sector.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in
its ratings) or
willingness of the Finnish state to provide timely support to
the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. Fitch has
released three
research reports on its approach in incorporating support in its
bank ratings in
light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see
"Fitch Outlines
Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank
Support: Likely
Rating Paths", both released in September 2013 and "Sovereign
Support for Banks"
released in December 2013, at www.fitchratings.com).
The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating
Floor revised down
if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened
relative to its
previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and the
OP-Pohjola group,
Pohjola Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP-Pohjola's, and
its ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
OP-Pohjola's
Long-term IDR. Fitch does not assign Pohjola Bank a VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by Pohjola Bank are notched down once
from OP-Pohjola's
VR, as Fitch does not assign a VR to the subsidiary. In
accordance with Fitch's
criteria ' Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
OP-Pohjola's VR to
reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when
compared to
average recoveries. The ratings of the subordinated debt are
broadly sensitive
to the same considerations that might affect the group's VR.
