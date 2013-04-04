(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
OP-Pohjola Group's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at
'F1', and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation reflects OP-Pohjola's strong Finnish franchise,
solid asset
quality, resilient profitability and strong capitalisation. It
also factors in
insurance risk, OP-Pohjola's relatively small equity size
compared with
similarly rated peers, and concentration in a single, relatively
small
geographic market. Pohjola Bank's ratings are aligned with those
of OP-Pohjola,
as it is part of the group's cross-support mechanism.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch expectation that OP-Pohjola
will maintain its
strong asset quality while sustaining its resilient
profitability. As a result
of the contingent risk of capital needs that the insurance
businesses pose to
the group's moderately sized capital base, and the high level of
the ratings,
upside potential for its ratings is limited. Downward pressure
on the group's
ratings would most likely result from any significant capital
needs in the
insurance business, materially affecting group capitalisation.
Fitch expects that profitability will remain solid, and that
increasing loan
volumes, combined with widening margins, will help offset the
negative impact of
the low interest rates. OP-Pohjola's banking business continues
to be the most
significant contributor to the group's performance, making up
around
three-quarters of pre-tax earnings in 2012. Non-life insurance
and wealth
management make a modest, but growing, contribution to group
profits but affect
comprehensive income through significant fair-value adjustments
in the
investment portfolios. However, given the long-term view of the
investments,
Fitch expects this volatility will be offset in the long term.
OP-Pohjola's regulatory capital ratios are good and leverage is
solid. Its Fitch
core capital ratio is strong, despite deducting the sizeable
investments in its
insurance subsidiaries. However, the absolute amount of capital
is relatively
small for its rating, which limits its resilience to unforeseen
events.
Asset quality has been resilient throughout the crisis. While
Fitch does not
discount the possibility that further loans will become impaired
in 2013, the
agency expects these to be easily manageable for OP-Pohjola.
Non-performing
loans remained low and net impaired loans/equity was minimal at
end-2012.
Funding and liquidity are well managed by OP-Pohjola. Customer
deposits fund
around three-quarters of the loan portfolio with the remainder
made up of senior
debt, including covered bonds. While this funding structure
makes OP-Pohjola
reliant on open and efficient capital markets, the related risk
is partly
mitigated by the relatively small amount it has to issue, and
the fact that
OP-Pohjola offers diversification to investors in
euro-denominated assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
OP-Pohjola's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there would be an extremely high probability that support
would be
forthcoming from the Finnish authorities if required. This is
driven by
OP-Pohjola's importance within the Finnish financial sector,
with around
one-third of deposits at end-2012.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of
Finnish
authorities to provide timely support to the bank. They are also
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of
sovereign support for
banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close
attention to
on-going policy discussions around bank support and 'bail in',
especially in
Europe.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Pohjola
Bank are all
notched down from OP-Pohjola's VR, given that Fitch does not
assign a VR to the
subsidiary. The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in OP-Pohjola's VR.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and the
OP-Pohjola group,
Pohjola Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP-Pohjola's, and
its ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
OP-Pohjola's
Long-term IDR. Fitch does not assign Pohjola Bank a VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
OP-Pohjola
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Pohjola Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Lower Tier 2 instruments: affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria,' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12
December 2012, and
'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms'',
dated 11 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
