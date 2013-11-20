(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed OP-Pohjola Group's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term IDR at 'F1', and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of the IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that sustained prudent
risk management will enable OP-Pohjola to build capital via retained earnings,
while being able to absorb unexpected shocks.
The ratings also based on OP-Pohjola's strong Finnish franchise, resilient
profitability and good risk weighted capital ratios. They also factor in
insurance-related investment risk, particularly in light of the group's
relatively small amount of capital, and limited geographical diversification.
The ratings of its subsidiary, Pohjola Bank, are aligned with those of
OP-Pohjola, as a result of the group's support mechanism.
Fitch expects OP Pohjola's profitability to remain good in 2014, driven by
improvements in wealth management and insurance, supported by continued sound
profitability in its core banking operations, despite revenue pressure from
lower deposit margins. Fitch expects lending margins to improve as the loan book
is repriced, albeit partly offset by continued low deposit margins. Loan
impairment charges are expected to remain very low and the group's ambitious
cost-cutting initiatives are likely to further support operating profit.
Fitch expects asset quality to remain strong. Additional individual impairments
in the export-reliant corporate portfolio cannot be ruled out, but this should
be manageable for the bank. Impaired loans have remained very low in recent
years, despite the challenging operating environment, and the reserving policy
is sound.
OP-Pohjola remains wholesale funding reliant although less so than most of its
Nordic peers, with about 70% of the group's loan book funded by customer
deposits. While the group is sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in wholesale
funding markets, it benefits from the need to issue only a relatively small
amount of debt, providing diversification to eurozone investors. Nonetheless,
this funding structure requires OP-Pohjola to maintain large liquidity buffers
and minimise maturity gaps to mitigate the risks.
OP-Pohjola's Fitch core capital ratio is sound, and its leverage compares
favourably with Nordic peers. However, the absolute amount of capital is small
for its rating, limiting the group's resilience to unforeseen events.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that positive or negative rating action
is unlikely in the near term. While unexpected, downward pressure on
OP-Pohjola's ratings would most likely be caused by significant investment
losses in the group's insurance operations materially affecting capitalisation.
As a result of its already high ratings, relatively small size and greater
geographical concentration compared to similarly rated peers, an upgrade is
unlikely. This is accentuated by the contingent risk of capital needs that the
insurance businesses pose to the group's capital base, although the group has
actively reduced the risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
OP-Pohjola's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming
from the Finnish authorities if required. This is driven by OP-Pohjola's
importance within the Finnish financial sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or
willingness of the Finnish state (AAA/Stable) to provide timely support to the
bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating Floor revised down
if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened relative to its
previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Given the cross-support mechanism between Pohjola Bank and the OP-Pohjola group,
Pohjola Bank's debt ratings are aligned with OP-Pohjola's, and its ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in OP-Pohjola's
Long-term IDR. Fitch does not assign Pohjola Bank a VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Pohjola Bank are all
notched down from OP-Pohjola's VR, given that Fitch does not assign a VR to the
subsidiary. The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. The ratings of the subordinated debt are
broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the group's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below
OP-Pohjola's VR to reflect below average loss severity of this type of debt when
compared to average recoveries.
The rating actions are as follows:
OP-Pohjola
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Pohjola Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'