(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Orange S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is below. Orange continues to face a number of challenges in its domestic market, some international operations and the Enterprise business. These have been driven by intense competition, tariff rebalancing, regulation, the macro-economic backdrop and increased investment in fibre and 4G mobile services. As a result, revenue and EBITDA have been under pressure while capex has remained broadly stable, leading to a weakening in cash flow generation. Recent operational metrics show continuous improvements and cost reduction initiatives have exceeded targets, but these are still to be reflected in an improved financial performance and the company has to also digest the potential loss of wholesale revenues in France. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that Orange's financial flexibility may be lower and leverage higher until declines in EBITDA, particularly in France, can be stabilised. KEY RATING DRIVERS Distant French Market Repair After a period of intense price competition initiated by the launch of mobile services by Iliad in April 2013, it is unlikely that the French telecoms market will deteriorate significantly further from its current levels. Mobile tariffs in the French market are now at lower levels and as of 3Q14, 93% of Orange's mobile customer base was on commercial offers launched after Iliad's mobile launch. However, tough competition is likely to persist in the short term, driven by Iliad's desire to gain scale in mobile and Bouygues Telecom's counter moves to maintain mobile market share and expand in fixed line. Recent mobile market consolidation attempts have failed. However, the imperative is likely to remain given 4G investment requirements and the roll-out of fibre. Operating Performance Improving Operational key performance indicators are improving as Orange benefits from its convergent products and fibre deployment strategy, particularly in France and Spain. The improvement is yet to be fully reflected in overall financial performance as steep tariff declines and a loss of market share outweigh the gains. The operational improvement has been supported by a cost-reduction programme that is allowing stabilisation of the EBITDA margin. The cost-reduction programme has scope to continue, but the loss of roaming revenues from Iliad as it builds out its own mobile network coupled with the prospect of lower wholesale revenues from SFR after its merger with Numericable, will make improvement at the financial level harder. Weaker Cash-Flow Generation Investments in fibre and fourth-generation mobile networks planned by management to allow Orange to differentiate its service offering from the competition has kept capex at high levels even as revenue and EBITDA remain under pressure. Restated EBITDA less reported capex fell by14.5% in 2012, 11% in 2013, and 8% yoy in 1H14. While the improvement in the rate of decline is positive, we consider the visibility of a sustainable stabilisation of EBITDA as key for Orange's rating Outlook and organic deleveraging capability. Still Some Room to Manoeuvre The use of hybrid bonds and the sale of assets has enabled Orange to strengthen its balance sheet and provide resources to acquire assets like Jazztel in more core markets like Spain. Orange could also receive around EUR4.6bn in cash and 4% equity in BT Group for the sale of its 50% stake in UK mobile operator EE (subject to final terms). Depending on the use of the proceeds, the cash element has the potential to improve funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage by around 0.2x. However, it is likely that Orange will use a portion of the proceeds to partly fund its acquisition of Jazztel. When combined with the loss of dividends from EE, Orange should be left with some room for limited leverage improvements. In January 2014, Orange changed the terms of its existing hybrid capital instrument (TDIRA), which enabled the securities to receive a 50% equity credit based on Fitch methodology. Orange has since issued a further EUR5.8bn of hybrid bonds which also qualify for 50% equity credit. The EUR5.8bn of hybrid bonds are accounted for as 100% equity under IFRS and not included in Orange's reported debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: - FFO adjusted net leverage trending towards 3.5x would lead to a downgrade. - Group EBITDA declines of a mid-single digit percentage or worse in 2014, with limited improvement in the trend in 2015 would also lead to a downgrade. - Pressure on free cash flow, driven by continued EBITDA erosion, higher capex and shareholder distribution, or significant underperformance in the core domestic market and at other key subsidiaries may also be negative for the rating. Positive: The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the following materialise: - EBITDA declines in 2014 limited to a low-single digit percentage followed by continued improvements in 2015. - Expectations of sustainable deleveraging with FFO adjusted leverage remaining well below 3.5x. - Continued improvements in the domestic operating performance. Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2' Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 