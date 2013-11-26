(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed 31 tranches of Orange Lion IV, V, 2011-6, VII, 2013-8, 2013-9 and 2013-10, a series of Dutch RMBS transactions.

Orange Lion IV, V, 2011-6, VII and 2013-9 comprise prime mortgage loans originated and serviced by ING Bank (A+/Negative/F1). WestlandUtrecht Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of ING Bank, is an originator and servicer in Orange Lion 2013-8 and 2013-10. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Performance Within Expectations

The affirmations reflect the performance of the underlying assets, which is in line with Fitch's initial expectations. As of the latest reporting periods, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0% (Orange Lion 2013-10) to 1.42% (Orange Lion IV) of the current pool balance, while gross cumulative defaults ranged from 0% (Orange Lion 2013-8, 2013-9 and 2013-10) to 0.37% (Orange Lion IV) of the initial asset balance.

Reserve Fund and Liquidity Facility

The non-amortising reserve funds in Orange Lion 2011-6, Orange Lion 2013-8, 2013-9 and 2013-10 remain fully funded. The agency expects these transactions to generate sufficient levels of annualised gross excess spread to cover any realised loss expected on the upcoming payment dates, thus no reserve fund draws are likely to occur in the near term. Orange Lion IV, V and VII benefit from non-amortising and fully funded liquidity facility, which can be used to cover interest shortfalls on the class A notes.

Sequential Amortisation

Note amortisation in all these deals is purely sequential. As a result, credit enhancement is expected to increase further as the pools continue to deleverage.

Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) Loans

NHG loans comprise 100%, 17%, 28%, 23%, 28% and 25% of Orange Lion V, 2011-6, VII, 2013-8, 2013-9 and 2013-10 assets, respectively. A 10% reduction in base foreclosure frequency was applied for the NHG loans originated by ING Bank and 15% by WestlandUtrecht Bank , based on historical performance data. Fitch also used historical claim data to determine the compliance ratio assumption, which led to higher recovery rates for NHG loans.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance could result from economic factors, in particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread, reserve fund and liquidity facility could result in negative rating action.

The rating actions are as follows:

Stichting Orange Lion IV RMBS

Class A1 (ISIN NL0009344928) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN NL0009344936) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3 (ISIN NL0009344944) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4 (ISIN NL0009344951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Stichting Orange Lion V RMBS

Class A1 (ISIN NL0009689140) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN NL0009689157) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3 (ISIN NL0009689165) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4 (ISIN NL0009689173) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Stichting Orange Lion 2011-6 RMBS

Class A1 (ISIN NL0010016200) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN NL0010016218) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Orange Lion VII RMBS

Class A1 (ISIN NL0010159455) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN NL0010159463) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A3 (ISIN NL0010159471) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A4 (ISIN NL0010159547) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Orange Lion 2013-8 RMBS

Class A (ISIN NL0010365896) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Orange Lion 2013-9 RMBS

Class A (ISIN NL0010395133) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Orange Lion 2013-10 RMBS

Class A (ISIN NL0010525457) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN NL0010525465) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN NL0010525473) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN NL0010525481) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class E (ISIN NL0010525499) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable