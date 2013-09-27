UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Orbis's National Long term rating at 'BBB+(pol)' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Orbis has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Orbis.
Orbis is Poland's largest hotel company with 61 hotels under Accor and Orbis brands and operations spanning upscale, mid-scale and economy segments. The company is controlled by Accor SA (BBB-/Stable) who owns 52.7% of Orbis's shares as of 30 June 2013.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources