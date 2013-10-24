MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Orenburg Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings
at 'BB' and the
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The National
Long-term rating has
been affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
ratings are Positive.
The Orenburg Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic
bonds of RUB9bn
(ISIN RU000A0JTGE4 and RU000A0JTZK1) and JSC Orenburg Housing
Mortgage
Corporation's (OHMC) senior unsecured bond of RUB1.37bn (ISIN
RU000A0JS3Q8)
guaranteed by the region have also been affirmed at 'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Orenburg region's debt to remain moderate with
direct risk at
RUB25bn in 2014-2015, up from about RUB17bn in 2012. In Fitch's
base case
scenario direct risk is not expected to exceed 35% of current
revenue in the
medium term. The payback ratio (direct risk/current balance) is
likely to be at
about three years in 2013-2015, less than the expected average
maturity of the
region's debt portfolio of about five years.
Orenburg region's liquidity was strong in 2011-2012. Cash
reserves increased to
RUB2.3bn in 2012 from RUB1.2bn in 2011. Additionally the region
maintains
stand-by credit lines of up to RUB5bn, tendered on a rolling
basis with
commercial banks.
Fitch expects Orenburg region to restore its operating margin to
about 10% in
2013-2015, based on growing output in the core oil and gas
sector. The region's
operating margin fell to 5.8% in 2012 from 9.9% in 2011, due to
operating
expenditure increase in response to 2012 presidential
initiatives aimed at
salary increases for certain groups of public employees.
The local economy is dominated by oil and gas companies, which
provide a
sustainable tax base. Concentration of the tax base exposes
Orenburg region to
potential changes in the fiscal regime or business cycles in the
sector. A
robust economy supports stronger-than-average wealth indicators
- GRP per capita
exceeded the Russian region median by 25% in 2012 - while
average salary was
just 10% below the median.
Orenburg region's contingent risk is low and limited to several
guarantees
issued to local companies to promote economic development and to
self-serviced
debt of its public entities. The region guaranteed the domestic
bond of OHMC of
RUB1.37bn issued in 2012. None of the guarantees have been
called by the lenders
and the region is likely to issue several new guarantees in
2013-2015.
Orenburg region funded capex of RUB11.1bn in 2012 (2011:
RUB11.6bn), which
represented 16.3% of total spending (2011: 18.4%). The region's
self-financing
capacity is strong, with the current balance and capital revenue
comfortably
covering 78% of capital outlays in 2012 (2011: 90%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by a sustainable debt
coverage ratio of
below four years of current balance and direct risk remaining
below 40% of
current revenue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.