April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed ORIX APL Trust 2010-1 as
shown below. The transaction is a securitisation of non-recourse mortgage loans
collateralised by multi-family rental apartments, originated by ORIX
Corporation.
JPY6.47bn* class A trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable * as of 3 April 2013
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that available credit enhancement (CE) is
sufficient to support the current rating. Master lease structures in place have
continued to support stable loan performance. In addition, aggregate rental
income from the underlying collateral properties has been in line with Fitch's
assumptions, although the portfolio vacancy rate has shown an increasing trend
over the last few months. Fitch believes that negative performance trends in the
underlying collateral can be offset by the growth in CE levels driven by
sequential repayment of the TBIs.
Rating Sensitivity
A material increase in the portfolio vacancy rate could lead to negative rating
action, although Fitch does not expect this to be a material risk in the
foreseeable future.