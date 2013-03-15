March 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A's (OTE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and OTE Plc's senior unsecured ratings at B-. These ratings have simultaneously been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and been assigned a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for OTE. OTE's ratings are effectively constrained by the Greek Country Ceiling. KEY DRIVERS -Macro weakness affecting operations: The company continues to perform within Fitch's model assumptions although there is further erosion of revenue and EBITDA, particularly in Greek fixed line operations. While the Greek economy remains under intense austerity and recession these top line trends are unlikely to reverse. - Refinancing risk diminishes but still remains: Fitch has been concerned about the significant bank and bond maturities in August 2013. The company however have been successful in mitigating this short term refinancing risk through a new five year EUR700m bond issue. Furthermore EUR500m of the EUR900m bank facility maturing in 2013 have been extended to February 2014. These efforts have bought the company more time to deal with the operational weakness but they also reduce the need for fire-sale asset disposals. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B-' Outlook Negative, withdrawn Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency: affirmed at 'B-', withdrawn