CHICAGO, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Owens &
Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $212 million of debt at Dec.
31, 2013. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- OMI holds a strong share (~35%-40%) of the steady and
oligopolistic acute
care medical-surgical (med-surg) products distribution market.
Fitch believes
OMI is well-positioned to maintain and/or grow market share in
light of hospital
consolidation and physician employment trends in the U.S.
-- Revenue growth is being constrained by weak utilization, flat
pricing, and
continued sell-side margin pressure. Fitch forecasts fairly flat
EBITDA margins
on low-single digit revenue growth in 2014, driven by the
expectation that these
trends will persist. Margin expansion will likely be linked to
growth at
Movianto.
-- Cash flows are consistent and sufficient to fund OMI's
moderately elevated
capex and its dividend. Fitch forecasts funds from operations
(FFO) to be
$160-$200 million per year over the ratings horizon. That said,
Fitch notes that
free cash flow may be constrained in 2014 due to the working
capital required to
on-board a large for-profit hospital customer.
-- A very low debt balance yielding gross debt leverage around
0.8x provides OMI
ample flexibility at its current ratings. Ratings are
constrained by
management's stated willingness to materially increase debt
leverage for M&A.
OMI's history of relatively conservative financial management,
combined with the
limited number of sizeable deals currently available within
OMI's core
competencies, mitigate this risk somewhat.
-- Though still in the early growth stages Fitch believes OMI's
healthcare
logistics business and international platform represent
important strategic
growth drivers and tactics for improving its positioning with
its manufacturer
customers/suppliers in the medium-to-longer term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A low debt balance, consistent and sufficient FFO, and a solid
liquidity profile
afford OMI ample headroom at its current 'BBB-' ratings.
Maintenance of OMI's
current 'BBB-' rating will require debt leverage generally
maintained at or
below 2.5x with FFO of at least $120 million. OMI's target
leverage is 2.0x,
which is in line with ratings in the triple-B range.
OMI's current credit metrics and stable performance could
support positive
ratings momentum over the ratings horizon. However, some margin
and cash flow
pressures in 2011-2013 constrain the ratings somewhat. Fitch may
consider a
ratings upgrade in the medium-term with evidence of sustainable
margin and cash
flow improvements. In the meantime, Fitch believes the current
'BBB-' ratings
provide OMI flexibility to consummate appropriate and targeted
M&A.
M&A that causes leverage to increase to 3.0x-3.5x, in line with
OMI's core
competencies, could be appropriate at the current 'BBB-'
ratings, if accompanied
by a commitment to de-lever within 12-18 months. A downgrade is
unlikely to
result from operational or competitive pressures over the
ratings horizon. But a
downgrade could result from an otherwise transformational
acquisition or from a
shift away from OMI's historically conservative financial
management strategy.
STRONG MARKET SHARE, STABLE OPERATIONS
Fitch believes OMI's strategy of achieving growth with large and
growing
integrated delivery networks (IDNs) is sound and will position
the firm to
benefit from prevailing healthcare consolidation trends. This
strategy is likely
to result in some gross margin pressure over time with respect
to its base
distribution services to these larger customers. However, it
also gives OMI the
opportunity to sell other value-adding services (including
enhanced supply chain
and inventory management services) and to increase the overall
volume of product
through its largely fixed cost operations. Growth in OMI's
healthcare logistics
business should also drive incremental margin expansion over the
ratings
horizon.
PERSISTENTLY WEAK HEALTHCARE UTILIZATION, PRICING TRENDS
Organic top-line growth expectations for OMI's base distribution
business remain
soft, largely due to continued weak healthcare utilization, low
product price
inflation, and modestly increasing sell-side margin pressure.
Fitch expects
these trends to continue through 2014 and probably into 2015,
contributing to
organic top-line growth of less than 1% and only very modest
margin expansion.
Material upside to these forecasts could come from additional
new customer wins
or better-than-expected penetration of value-adding services to
existing
customers during the year. Fitch thinks some incremental volumes
from the
coverage expansion provisions of the ACA are possible in 2014;
but any
correlated benefit will likely be very modest.
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FROM NEW CUSTOMER, HEALTHCARE
LOGISTICS/MOVIANTO
Fitch expects that nearly all of OMI's growth in 2014 will be
the result of its
new large for-profit hospital customer or Movianto. Despite the
relatively small
dollar impact compared to OMI as a whole, the new customer win
is significant,
as it gives credence to the firm's strategy and provides an
opportunity for an
increasingly penetrated relationship over time. Growth in OMI's
healthcare
logistics business, including its Movianto platform in Europe,
also represents
material medium-to-longer term growth potential. Fitch sees the
continuation of
global healthcare trends supporting consolidation and
specialization of services
over the ratings horizon.
CONSISTENT CASH FLOWS, GOOD LIQUIDITY
Aided by very good working capital management, Fitch expects OMI
to generate
cash from operations sufficient to fund its elevated capital
expenditures and
its dividend. Fitch expects FFO to approximate $160 million to
$200 million in
2014 and 2015, still somewhat pressured by the trends cited
above. Given OMI's
commitment to its dividend ($61 million in 2013) and the
expectation for
increased capex in 2013 ($60 million forecasted for 2014), Fitch
believes that
FFO of at least $120 million is necessary to support the current
'BBB-' ratings.
Notably, FCF is expected to be negatively impacted in 2014 by a
use of cash
related to the build of inventory related to onboarding OMI's
new large
for-profit hospital customer.
OMI's liquidity profile is solid, consisting of $102 million of
cash on hand at
Dec. 31, 2013 and an undrawn $350 million unsecured revolver due
June 2017. Debt
maturities are very manageable, with only the $200 million of
notes due in 2016.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings of OMI as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
