(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Pacific LifeCorp (PLC) and certain of its subsidiaries, including Pacific Life Insurance Company (PLIC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS PLC's ratings are based on the company's diverse business profile, very strong statutory capitalization, good liquidity and solid investment performance. Somewhat offsetting these positives are the elevated leverage across the organization, significant variable annuity (VA) exposure and earnings pressure. PLIC had statutory capitalization of $7.5 billion at June 30, 2014, up 6% from the prior year-end driven by statutory net income and unrealized capital gains from derivatives. Favorably, PLIC has diversified its product sales and has moved away from the sale of capital intensive products. The company has also strengthened its VA hedging program, which should lessen the statutory capital impact if equity markets experience significant deterioration. PLIC's reported risk-based capital (RBC) has exhibited more volatility than peers, since historically PLIC had not moved the VA business to a captive affiliate. At year-end 2013 the company's RBC was 673% compared to 596% at the prior year-end. Currently the company cedes a small percentage of new and existing VA business to a captive. During 2013, PLIC changed the valuation basis/method for VA statutory reserves to include a voluntary reserve component. Both of these actions should reduce RBC volatility going forward. PLC's large VA exposure has also resulted in higher than expected statutory and GAAP earnings volatility over the past several years. PLC had almost $57 billion in total VA net account value at June 30, 2014. While PLC has been successful in balancing its sales mix, legacy VA business with living and death benefit riders continues to represent a significant proportion of assets under management. Fitch expects prospective earnings to lag pre-crisis levels due to increased hedging costs, lower investment yields and higher interest expenses. Fitch believes any future investment losses, particularly in the company's commercial mortgage loan and RMBS portfolios should remain manageable in context of PLIC's statutory capitalization and earnings. However, Fitch notes that PLC's large exposure to 'BBB' rated corporate bonds could have a material effect on earnings and capital in a severe credit market downturn. Fitch views PLC's future financial flexibility as constrained given the relatively high financial leverage for a mutual insurance organization, limited access to external equity capital and modest organic statutory earnings generation prospects. While PLC's traditional GAAP-based financial leverage ratio at 21.7% is consistent with industry norms, the high total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio at 1.1x diverges from that of many life industry peers. This high ratio is primarily driven by the capital intensive profile of the company's aircraft leasing subsidiary, Aviation Capital Group (ACG). Fitch views these activities as well managed and related risks are captured in Fitch's ratings. ACG debt is nonrecourse to PLC. PLIC's statutory carrying value of ACG was $1.6 billion at June 30, 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Financial leverage ratio at or above 30%; --TFC ratio above 1.4x; --Decline in statutory capital of 10% or more; --Significant earnings and capital volatility; --Losses or rapid growth at aircraft leasing subsidiary. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Decline in TFC ratio to 1x or below; --Decline in financial leverage below 20%; --Sustained improvement in operating performance as evidenced by an increase in GAAP EBIT-to-interest coverage ratios to near 10x; --Continued reduction in exposure to legacy blocks of VA contracts with living and death benefit riders. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Pacific LifeCorp --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --$450 million 6% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB+'; --$600 million 6.6% senior notes due 2033 at 'BBB+'; --$500 million 5.125% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB+'. Pacific Life Insurance Company --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --$150 million 7.9% surplus notes due 2023 at 'A-'; --$676 million 9.25% surplus notes due 2039 at 'A-'; --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper at 'F1'. Pacific Life & Annuity Company --IFS at 'A+'. Pacific Life Re Limited --IFS at 'A+'. Pacific Life Funding, LLC --Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'. Pacific Life Global Funding --Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chairperson Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.