(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Panasonic Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. Its Short-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency IDRs have also been affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Extensive Business Portfolio: Panasonic's credit profile benefits from its extensive product portfolio, including consumer electronics and auto-, housing-, industrial- and energy-related products, which reduces volatility in the company's overall operating performance. We expect Panasonic to maintain market leadership in its major products based on its ability to develop products with advanced technology and its well-established brand and distribution channels. This mitigates the risks of operating in cyclical and competitive industries, such as electronics and auto components. Margin Stability Improves: We expect Panasonic to maintain stable profitability after the restructuring of unprofitable businesses, downsizing of the consumer-electronics business and reduction in fixed costs. A recent shift in its strategy to expand business-to-business solutions, especially in auto-related components, will bring further stability to its earnings. We expect Panasonic to generate EBIT margin of 4%-5% over the medium term compared with 4.7% (US GAAP based) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017 (FYE17), although a delay in recovery of the Japanese housing market, an increase in R&D expenditure and unfavourable currency movements are likely to result in some deterioration in Panasonic's performance in the next two years. Accelerating Investment for Growth: Panasonic continues to invest in business areas where it has strong expertise, such as auto and housing, in order to achieve sustainable profit growth. The company aims to increase its operating profit (IFRS based) to JPY450 billion by FYE19. The increasing investments to expand revenue and profit are necessary, but the strategy carries risks as it takes time before the new business areas contribute meaningfully to profit. We believe the company will be able to maintain its credit strength, which depends on its ability to maintain its current financial profile while investing in growth. Conservative Balance Sheet: Panasonic's balance sheet should remain conservative in the medium term as the operating cash generation is sufficient to fund incremental investments, although the gross leverage ratio is likely to come down relatively slowly due to capex and investment. However, we forecast the company to turn free cash flow positive from FYE18 after a slight deficit in FYE17, and funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage to be around 2x by FYE19-FYE20 after increasing to 2.8x in FYE18. DERIVATION SUMMARY Panasonic's credit profile is stronger than that of other Asia-based consumer electronics companies, such as LG Electronics Inc. (BBB-/Stable) and Sony Corporation (BB/Positive), both in terms of profitability and leverage. In addition, we believe Panasonic has a superior business structure that generates more stable margins with higher resilience against cyclical consumer electronic demand. Panasonic's business profile is weaker than peers in the appliances and capital goods manufacturing segment, such as Whirlpool Corpo. (BBB/Stable) and Continental AG (BBB+/Stable), due to its higher exposure to low-margin products and highly competitive markets. However, this is largely mitigated by Panasonic's higher product diversification and more conservative capital structure with net cash position. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to increase by the mid-single-digits in FYE18, due mainly to the recovery in domestic housing-related segments and sales growth in automotive related businesses (such as, lithium-ion battery) - EBIT margin to stay around 4%-5% in the short term - similar to the previous year (FYE17: 4.6%) - as most business segments are generating stable margins - Capex to increase to around JPY380 billion in FYE18 as indicated by management, and is likely to stay at a high level in the short term. - FCF to turn positive for the next few years after the deficit in FYE17, although higher capex may reduce the FCF margin to 1%-2% in the medium term (FYE17: -1.5%) RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: - Operating EBIT margin sustained above 5.5% - FFO-adjusted leverage sustained below 1.5x Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Operating EBIT margin sustained below 4.5% - FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 2.0x However, FFO-adjusted leverage above this target alone will not necessarily lead to a downgrade if the company is deleveraging and forecast FFO-adjusted net leverage remains below 1.0x LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: Fitch expects Panasonic's liquidity to remain strong. At end-March 2017, Panasonic's unrestricted cash of JPY1.2 trillion comfortably covered its debt due within one year of JPY177 billion as well as long-term debt of JPY947 trillion. The company has been in a net cash position since 2QFYE15, driven mainly by strong operating cash inflow. We expect the company to maintain solid liquidity with reduced volatility in earnings. Previous analysis of Panasonic did not include receivables factoring as debt, as required by Fitch's rating criteria for non-financial corporate entities. Correction of this error led to an increase in FFO-adjusted gross leverage. However, the ratings have been affirmed as we believe Panasonic's credit metrics taken as a whole - including margins, free cash flow and net leverage - justify a 'BBB'/Stable rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Shelley Jang Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Korea Director +82 2 3278 8370 Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 