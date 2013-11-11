(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Panther CDO IV B.V.'s notes as follows:

EUR218.5m class A1 (ISIN XS0276065124) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR34.0m class A2 (ISIN XS0276066361) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR30m class B (ISIN XS0276068730) affirmed at 'CCCsf'

EUR19.5m class C (ISIN XS0276070553) affirmed at 'CCsf'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation and revised Outlook reflects the heavy trading the transaction has seen over the last year. The overall credit quality of the asset pool has improved, with the weighted average rating improving to 'B+' from 'B-', investment grade assets have risen to 36% from 29% and the 'CCC' and below bucket has reduced to 14% from 21%.

This has been offset by the decrease in credit enhancement (CE). CE for the class A1 notes has decreased by 1% to 33.9%, for the class A2 notes by 1.5% to 23.6%, for the class B notes by 2.1% to 14.5% and for the class C notes by 2.5% to 8.6%.

The reduced CE is in part due to the subordinate notes (class B through E) capitalising interest but also due to the reduction in the overall outstanding notional balance of the pool through trading. The manager has taken the decision to sell assets when the market price is above likely recovery proceeds. The transaction has reduced its exposure to German commercial real estate but increased its exposure to Italian ABS and corporates (13% from 4%). The asset pool contains 28% assets from peripheral Europe.

Of the 40 total purchases over the past year, 14 were made at 80%, which is the threshold below which an asset is classed as a "discount obligation". The transaction's reinvestment period ends in March 2014.

The class A1 notes have amortised to 81.5% of their original balance by utilising principal and excess spread trapped by the transaction's failed OC tests.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch ran a Portfolio Credit Model analysis increasing the probability of default on the assets by 15%, haircutting recoveries by 10% and bringing the maturity of the assets to their legal final maturity. Under this stress, the class A1 note would maintain its rating, the class A2 note maintains its rating, the class B note would be downgraded below 'CCC' and the class C note would remain rated below 'CCC'.

Panther CDO IV B.V. is a managed cash arbitrage securitisation of a diverse pool of assets, including high-yield bonds, property B-notes, private placements, investment grade ABS, non-investment grade ABS, senior loans, second lien loans and mezzanine loans. The portfolio notional is split between structured finance assets (currently 45%), leveraged loans (29%) and corporate bonds (26%). The collateral is managed by Prudential M&G Investment Management Limited.