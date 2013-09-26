(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCC Partimmo 05/03, FCC Partimmo 11/03, FCC Zebre One, FCC Zebre
Two and FCC Zebre 2006-1, as follows:
FCC Partimmo 05/03
CDE11 part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
FCC Partimmo 11/03
CDE11 part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
FCC Zebre One
Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
FCC Zebre Two
Part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
FCC Zebre 2006-1
Part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Part M1 affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Part M2 affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
These prime French RMBS transactions comprise loans originated and serviced by
Credit Foncier de France (CFF; A/Stable/F1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Asset Performance
The affirmations reflect the solid performance of the underlying assets in all
transactions, which is in line with Fitch's initial expectations. As of July
2013, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0.36% (Zebre One) to 1.59% (Partimmo
11/03) of the current pool balance.
Full Provisioning of Defaulted Loans
The transactions' structures allow for the full provisioning of defaulted loans,
which are defined as loans with arrears of more than six months. As of July
2013, the cumulative gross defaults varied between 1.59% (Zebre 2006-1) to 2.82%
(Zebre Two) of the initial asset balance. To date, gross excess spread levels
together with period recoveries have remained adequate to fully provision for
defaulted loans and to ensure that the reserve funds remain fully funded.
Junior Tranches of Zebre 2006-1 Capped
In late 2008, some of the securitised loans in Zebre 2006-1 were subject to
modifications. In order to limit the level of risk exposure on M1 and M2 junior
notes, CFF committed to paying the issuer any capital loss incurred as a result
of the loan modification. Hence the notes are deemed to be dependent on the
credit-worthiness of CFF and these tranches are subject to a rating cap linked
to CFF's Long-term rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in
particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in
new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds
could result in negative rating action.