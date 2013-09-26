(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCC Partimmo 05/03, FCC Partimmo 11/03, FCC Zebre One, FCC Zebre Two and FCC Zebre 2006-1, as follows:

FCC Partimmo 05/03

CDE11 part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

FCC Partimmo 11/03

CDE11 part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

FCC Zebre One

Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

FCC Zebre Two

Part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

FCC Zebre 2006-1

Part P affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Part M1 affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

Part M2 affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

These prime French RMBS transactions comprise loans originated and serviced by Credit Foncier de France (CFF; A/Stable/F1).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Solid Asset Performance

The affirmations reflect the solid performance of the underlying assets in all transactions, which is in line with Fitch's initial expectations. As of July 2013, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0.36% (Zebre One) to 1.59% (Partimmo 11/03) of the current pool balance.

Full Provisioning of Defaulted Loans

The transactions' structures allow for the full provisioning of defaulted loans, which are defined as loans with arrears of more than six months. As of July 2013, the cumulative gross defaults varied between 1.59% (Zebre 2006-1) to 2.82% (Zebre Two) of the initial asset balance. To date, gross excess spread levels together with period recoveries have remained adequate to fully provision for defaulted loans and to ensure that the reserve funds remain fully funded.

Junior Tranches of Zebre 2006-1 Capped

In late 2008, some of the securitised loans in Zebre 2006-1 were subject to modifications. In order to limit the level of risk exposure on M1 and M2 junior notes, CFF committed to paying the issuer any capital loss incurred as a result of the loan modification. Hence the notes are deemed to be dependent on the credit-worthiness of CFF and these tranches are subject to a rating cap linked to CFF's Long-term rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds could result in negative rating action.