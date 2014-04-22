(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PartnerRe
Ltd.'s
(PartnerRe) ratings, including its 'A+' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and the
'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Partner
Reinsurance Company
Ltd., the company's principal (re)insurance operating
subsidiary. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions appears
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects the company's continued strong
competitive
position, solid balance sheet, moderate operating and financial
leverage, and
good long-term track record of earnings and capital generation.
The company's
ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the company's risk
management
capabilities will enable it to maintain its strong and liquid
balance sheet
during periods that experience heightened underwriting losses
and/or capital
market volatility.
Partially offsetting these favorable factors is PartnerRe's
relatively higher
exposure to low-frequency but high-severity events. PartnerRe's
ratings also
reflect Fitch's current Negative sector outlook on global
reinsurance, as the
fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have deteriorated with
declining premium
pricing and weakening of terms and conditions across a wide
range of lines.
PartnerRe posted sizable growth in written premiums in 2013 at
levels greater
than the market and most peers. Total company net premiums
written (NPW)
increased 18% in 2013, following significantly more modest
growth of 1.9% in
2012. Due to this growth, PartnerRe's NPW to equity ratio
increased to 0.80x at
Dec. 31, 2013 from 0.66x at Dec. 31, 2012.
Fitch recognizes that top line premium growth can prove
beneficial in advancing
a company's market position and size/scale. However, Fitch also
cautions that
rapid growth can create additional risks in underwriting quality
and pricing
adequacy on new business, especially during a period of market
competitiveness.
Fitch's concerns about PartnerRe's comparatively rapid recent
growth during at a
time when pricing is under pressure in many of the company's
core business lines
is partially mitigated by the fact that a significant portion of
PartnerRe's
recent top line gains emanated from businesses where pricing and
loss experience
is largely uncorrelated with the company's traditional
property/casualty
business.
Specifically, the two largest contributors to PartnerRe's net
written premium
growth were agriculture business and life and health
reinsurance. Excluding
these two lines, PartnerRe's net written premiums increased by
10.2% in 2013.
The company has decreased its property catastrophe premiums,
where pricing is
currently under the greatest pressure, in each of the past two
years.
Fitch expects PartnerRe to manage its growth prudently and does
not anticipate
that the company will grow its premiums considerably greater
than the market and
peers over a longer period of time.
PartnerRe's 2013 underwriting and operating profitability were
strong,
characterized by an 85.3% combined ratio and 12.1% operating
return on common
equity. Results in 2013 benefited from significantly lower
catastrophe losses
versus the prior two years but this was partially offset by an
$86 million year
over year reduction in net investment income, stemming from the
prevailing low
interest rate environment.
PartnerRe's net income to common shareholders during 2013
totaled $597 million,
which was suppressed by $526 million of unrealized investment
losses on fixed
income investments during the period. Fitch notes that these
valuation declines
were largely related to the increase in risk free interest rates
during the
second quarter of 2013 and were similar to declines observed
across the
insurance sector during this time period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Due to PartnerRe's high current rating category, Fitch views a
near-term rating
upgrade as unlikely, in the absence of a material change in risk
profile
resulting in significantly lower underwriting volatility
observed over an
extended period.
Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Barring a significant shift in business mix toward less
volatile lines, an
increase in net written premium to GAAP equity ratios to levels
that exceed
0.9x;
--Net leverage (the sum of net premiums written and total
liabilities, less any
ceded reserves and debt, divided by equity) exceeding 3.5x;
--Failure to report calendar-year combined ratios in the mid
90%'s or better;
--Operating-earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage ratios that
fall below approximately 8x;
--Investment write downs or adverse loss reserve development of
a magnitude that
caused Fitch to question the strength of PartnerRe's balance
sheet;
--If the company were to report significantly worse underwriting
results and
overall profitability than comparably rated peers.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
PartnerRe Ltd.
--IDR at 'A+';
--$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.875% series F non cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 at
'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018 at
'A';
--$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 at
'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brian Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
