(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PartnerRe Ltd.'s
(PartnerRe) ratings, including its 'A+' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and the
'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Partner
Reinsurance Company
Ltd., the company's principal (re)insurance operating
subsidiary. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions appears
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects the company's continued strong
competitive
position, solid balance sheet, moderate operating and financial
leverage, and
good long-term track record of earnings and capital generation.
The company's
ratings also reflect Fitch's belief that the company's risk
management
capabilities will enable it to maintain its strong and liquid
balance sheet
during periods of heightened underwriting losses and/or capital
market
volatility.
Partially offsetting these favorable factors is PartnerRe's
significant exposure
to low-frequency but high-severity events. PartnerRe's ratings
also reflect
Fitch's current negative sector outlook on global reinsurance,
as the
fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have deteriorated with
declining premium
pricing and weakening of terms and conditions across a wide
range of lines.
PartnerRe posted 18% growth in net written premiums (NWP) in
2013, a higher
level than the market and most peers. Fitch recognizes that
top-line growth can
prove beneficial in advancing a company's market position and
size/scale.
However, Fitch also cautions that rapid growth creates
additional risks in
underwriting quality and pricing adequacy on new business,
especially during a
period of market competitiveness.
PartnerRe's NWP grew at a more modest 7% rate during the first
half of 2014, and
declined by 13% in catastrophe reinsurance lines, where pricing
is under the
greatest pressure. Fitch expects PartnerRe to manage its growth
prudently and
does not anticipate that the company will grow its premiums
considerably greater
than the market and peers over a longer period of time.
PartnerRe's year-to-date underwriting and operating
profitability have been
solid, characterized by an 87.8% combined ratio and a 10.4%
annualized operating
return on common equity. Results in the first six months of 2014
benefited from
an absence of significant catastrophe losses. Solid underwriting
margins
continue to be offset by flattish net investment income,
stemming from the
prevailing low interest rate environment.
PartnerRe's net income-to-common shareholders during the first
half of 2014
totaled $553 million, which was aided by $308 million of pre-tax
net realized
and unrealized investment gains during the period. Fitch notes
that these
valuation increases were largely related to the decrease in
risk-free interest
rates during the first half of 2014 and could reverse if
interest rates rise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Because of PartnerRe's high current rating category, Fitch
continues to view a
near-term rating upgrade as unlikely. Over the longer term,
Fitch could upgrade
the ratings if the company grew materially larger and
increasingly diversified,
accompanied by significantly lower underwriting volatility.
Key ratings triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Continued deterioration in reinsurance market conditions that
impair the
company's ability to sustain its historically strong
profitability;
specifically, failure to maintain a multi-year average combined
ratio in the
mid-90%'s or better;
--Operating-earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage ratios that
fall below approximately 8x;
--Barring a significant shift in business mix toward less
volatile lines, an
increase in net written premium-to-GAAP equity ratios to levels
that exceed
0.9x;
--Net leverage (the sum of net premiums written and total
liabilities, less any
ceded reserves and debt, divided by equity) exceeding 3.5x;
--Investment writedowns or adverse loss reserve development of a
magnitude that
caused Fitch to question the strength of PartnerRe's balance
sheet;
--If the company were to report significantly worse underwriting
results and
overall profitability than comparably rated peers.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
PartnerRe Ltd.
--IDR at 'A+';
--$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.875% series F non-cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
securities at 'BBB+';
--$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 at
'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018 at
'A';
--$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 at
'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brian Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014);
--'Reinsurance (Global) Sector Credit Factors Special Report'
(Aug. 14, 2013).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
