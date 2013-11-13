(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Parvest Bond Euro Corporate's, a fund managed by BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNP IP; 'Highest Standards'), Fund Quality Rating as 'Strong'.

Parvest Bond Euro Corporate benefits from a robust and well balanced investment process that combines the independent inputs of credit and macro-economic research in a disciplined and formalised manner. The fund benefits from the depth of BNP Paribas's fixed income and support resources and robustness of the IT platform.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Fund Presentation

Parvest Bond Euro Corporate is a sub-fund of the Parvest Luxembourg SICAV. Launched in July 2001, it is BNP IP's European investment grade corporate credit flagship fund with EUR1.8bn of assets as of end-September 2013.

Investment Process

Macro-economic views, formalised at monthly credit strategy committees, inform the risk budgeting process. Research is comprehensive, well documented and effectively communicated to portfolio managers (PMs). A model portfolio drives portfolio construction, emphasising the diversification of strategies and sources of performance, within a tight risk budgeting framework. Portfolio risk analysis and reporting is facilitated by a dedicated fixed income risk analyst and independent investment risk functions.

Resources

The Paris-based euro corporate IG team consists of four PMs, within a stable global corporate credit team of eight. The fund is jointly run by C. Auvity, Head of the team with over 20 years of industry experience and V. Whitehead with 15 years of industry experience. The credit research team consists of 13 sector analysts, including six covering European names. The credit platform benefits from a robust suite of third party and proprietary applications.

Track Record

The fund (institutional share class) has a Lipper Leader Score for consistent return of '3' over three and 10 years and '2' over five years to October 2013. The ability of the fund to outperform its peers in the Lipper Bond Euro corporate category is constrained by a low target annual tracking error relative to the Barclays Euro Aggregated Corporate index of 1%-1.5%. In the year to October, the lowest fee share class of the fund has delivered positive excess return net of fees relative to the benchmark of 0.11%.

Fund Manager

BNPP IP is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas banking group (A+/Stable/F1). It had EUR478bn of assets under management at end-September 2013, including EUR7.1bn in European credit assets. BNPP IP is rated 'Highest Standards', reflecting an investment platform and operational framework that Fitch considers to be superior than the standards applied by institutional investors in international markets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or a material deviation from the tracking error objective of 1%-1.5%. Key man risk is limited given the depth of the credit team and the process-driven investment approach.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com

To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at

here

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Parvest Bond Euro Corporate

here