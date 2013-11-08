(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Parvest Equity High Dividend Europe's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP; 'Highest Standards'). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined dividend-focused investment approach and the resources and supporting investment framework provided by BNPP IP. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation Parvest Equity High Dividend Europe is a sub-fund of the Parvest Luxembourg SICAV, with EUR663m of assets at end-September 2013. Launched in October 2000, the fund has been managed using the current investment process since May 2010. The high income equity team has been managing portfolios using the same investment strategy since 2003. The fund seeks to deliver gross dividend income between 3% and 5% on an annual basis while outperforming its benchmark - the S&P High Income Equity Europe index. Investment Process The fund uses a fundamental bottom-up approach to select European stocks with high, sustainable and growing dividends. Stock selection draws on a proprietary quantitative screening, selective broker research, UBS financial forecasts tool and in-house fundamental research performed by the fund's two portfolio managers (PMs). Dividend sustainability and forward-looking factors of future dividends are overall well-captured by these research inputs. Combined with BNPP IP's robust support resources, they allow the PMs to focus their stock selection and investment decisions, an important factor given limited analytical resources in light of a wide investment universe. Resources The fund is run jointly by two co-PMs who have in excess of 15 years relevant experience each. Investment decisions are made by the two PMs, depending on their individual conviction levels. The head of the team in charge of global dividend strategies has over 30 years investment experience and oversees and challenges the PMs' decisions. The PMs are well supported by portfolio management tools and risk reports are produced by the front-office using the Style Research application. BNPP IP's independent risk management team provides a second level of oversight over the fund. Track Record The fund has notably under-performed its benchmark in 2013, returning 10.6% net of fees versus the S&P High Income index 18.3% (to end-October 2013.) From end-May 2010 to end-October 2013, the fund has returned 35.8% net of fees against the benchmark return of 41.6%. The European portion of the Global High Income Equity Fund has, however, delivered a relative return, on a gross basis, of 5.2% and 1.1% versus the S&P High Income Equity Europe index over three and five years, respectively, to end-September 2013. The fund's current dividend yield as of end-September 2013 was 4.5%, above the benchmark's yield of 3.8%, meeting its yield objective. Under-performance in 2013 has been caused by stock-specific issues, whose impact was exaggerated by a mildly concentrated portfolio. Additionally, mis-timed investments in Southern European countries contributed to under-performance against the benchmark. Fitch believes that these instances do not impair the overall fundamental strength of the investment process as reflected by the current "Strong" rating of the fund. However, continuing under-performance against its benchmark and peers would put the rating under pressure. Fund Manager BNPP IP is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas banking group (A+/Stable/F1). It had EUR478bn of assets under management at end-September 2013, including EUR80bn in equity assets. BNPP IP is rated 'Highest Standards', reflecting an investment platform and operational framework that Fitch considers to be superior than the standards applied by institutional investors in international markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Roger Schneider Senior Director +49 69 768 076 242 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.