(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hypo Real
Estate Holding AG's (HRE Holding) and its subsidiary Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank
AG's (PBB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with
Negative Rating
Outlooks. Fitch has also upgraded PBB's Viability Ratings (VR)
to 'bb+' from
'bb' and withdrawn HRE Holding's ratings. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRF) AND
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of PBB's and HRE Holding's support-driven
ratings reflects
Fitch's view that extraordinary support from the German
government would be
available if needed. This reflects PBB's indirect 100% state
ownership and its
status as one of the largest active Pfandbrief issuers. HRE
Holding's ratings
were aligned with PBB's since Fitch believes that capital
support from the state
to PBB until its planned reprivatisation would flow through HRE
Holding.
The 'AAA'-rated German government's strong ability to provide
short-term support
drives both banks' Short-term IDRs of 'F1', which is the higher
of two possible
at the Long-term IDR of 'A-'.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the propensity
of Germany to
support HRE and PBB will diminish when it sells its stake
(planned by end-2015)
and that the cost of resolving a failed EU bank is increasingly
likely to be
taken by shareholders and creditors, including senior creditors
if necessary,
rather than governments/taxpayers.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRF)
AND SENIOR DEBT
PBB's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of
extraordinary sovereign
support.
The Bank Recovery & Resolution Directive (BRRD), which will be
implemented in
Germany in 2015, will become an overriding factor in Fitch's
support-driven
ratings and senior creditors will no longer be able to rely on
sovereign support
for full repayment.
PBB's Support Rating and IDRs could benefit from institutional
support if it
becomes majority-owned by a strategic buyer with solid
investment-grade ratings
and which Fitch estimates to have a proven strong ability and
credible strong
willingness to support. However, this is not Fitch's base case.
A sale to a financial investor is highly unlikely to bring any
benefit in terms
of Support Rating as Fitch generally view such investors'
ability and commitment
to support distressed investments as unreliable.
Consequently, if PBB's reprivatisation materialises as required
by the European
Commission (EC), Fitch expects to revise its Support Rating to
'5' and downgrade
its Long-term IDR to the level of its VR. This would also
trigger a downgrade of
its Short-term IDR to 'B'.
If the reprivatisation does not materialise, Fitch expects the
government to opt
for an orderly wind-down of PBB under the ownership of FMS
Wertmanagement AoeR
(FMS WM, 'AAA'/Outlook Stable, the government-controlled
institution which
manages the wind-down of a large share of HRE group's assets),
similar to the
decision it took on Depfa Bank plc ('BBB+'/Outlook Negative),
PBB's sister bank,
in 2Q14. In this scenario, Fitch expects state support to remain
likely
throughout PBB's wind-down process, albeit somewhat constrained
by the BRRD and
state aid considerations. This would probably trigger a downward
revision of the
bank's SRF and Long-term IDR to the 'BBB' category, subject to
sufficient
details on the envisaged long-term wind-down plan and likely
implications
thereof for senior unsecured creditors.
HRE Holding is a financial holding company without any banking
operations of its
own. Through HRE Holding, SoFFin (the government's Financial
Market
Stabilisation Fund) controls the HRE group's two main operating
subsidiaries,
PBB and Depfa.
The withdrawal of HRE Holding's ratings reflects Fitch's opinion
that the
ratings are no longer relevant to Fitch's coverage. Depfa's
transfer to FMS WM
from HRE Holding is planned to take place by end-2014 (see
'Fitch Affirms Depfa
at 'BBB+' On Announced Transfer to FMS WM', dated 20 May 2014)
and the
government intends to privatise PBB in 2015. Therefore, Fitch
expects HRE
Holding to be eventually wound down. HRE Holding has no debt
outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The upgrade of PBB's VR reflects the gradual improvement of the
bank's business
profile in the last three years as Fitch expects further
normalisation in 2015.
PBB has built up a track record of several years of solid and
stable asset
quality. Fitch believes this is partly driven by disciplined
adherence to
conservative underwriting standards and a focus on relatively
resilient markets
for new CRE business. At the same time, asset quality still
strongly benefits
from the transfer of a large share of PBB's non-performing and
legacy assets to
FMS WM in 2010 and from the unusually benign market conditions
(strong demand
supporting asset valuation) prevailing in Germany, which
accounts for half of
total CRE exposure.
Fitch expects the currently extremely low and clearly
unsustainable loan
impairment charges (LICs, close to nil for the fourth
consecutive year) to
normalise in the medium term considering the cyclical nature of
property
markets, even though Fitch's base case is not a rapid or severe
deterioration.
The upgrade of PBB's VR also reflects a significantly improving
concentration
risk in its large public-sector portfolios (both legacy and
strategic).
Concentration remains very high, however, with single exposures
equivalent to a
high share of its Fitch Core Capital. But this does not
constrain the VR at the
current level as the largest single exposures are to national or
local public
authorities in investment-grade rated countries.
Solid asset quality has been essential to maintain adequate
risk-weighted
capitalisation, as PBB's cash coverage of impaired loans by loan
loss provisions
is now significantly lower than those of its German peers,
although this is
adequately compensated by robust collateral coverage in solid
CRE markets and by
the solid NPL ratio.
Fitch's view that PBB's loss-absorption buffer is adequate is
confirmed by HRE
group's solid outcome in the ECB's recent comprehensive
assessment despite a
severe impact (580bp) on the group's CET1 ratio in the adverse
stress scenario,
reflecting conservative stress assumptions regarding CRE assets.
PBB's leverage has also constantly improved, helped by shrinking
legacy assets,
although these will continue to represent a large share of the
bank's exposures
at default in the foreseeable future. Leverage remains high,
however, and could
somewhat constrain management's growth plans. Inefficient
allocation of
regulatory capital driven by large CRR-driven CVA surcharges
applying to the
low-margin public-sector portfolio since 2014 may also add to
this constraint,
although the shrinkage of legacy public-sector assets will
provide gradual
relief.
The VR upgrade also reflects Fitch's expectation that operating
performance will
continue to improve, even though internal capital generation is
likely to remain
modest due to margin pressure driven by strong competition in
German CRE
lending, the high share of very low-margin public-sector
business, and a
normalisation of LICs.
While the run-off of legacy assets will provide substantial
relief, Fitch views
critically PBB's intention to maintain significant public
investment finance as
part of its strategic activities. As PBB intends to focus on
lending with full
recourse to public-sector sponsors, Fitch expects credit risk to
be limited but
margins to remain low. This will structurally dilute the bank's
overall modest
return on assets and tie in significant regulatory capital. In
the context of
PBB's reprivatisation, Fitch also views as questionable the
appetite of
potential buyers for low-yielding public-sector assets, which,
in Fitch's view,
are unlikely to be able to earn their cost of capital in a
post-crisis
regulatory environment that generates constantly increasing
demands on
capitalisation.
PBB has also made substantial progress in consolidating its
funding profile in
the last few years. Fitch expects funding costs (unsecured and,
particularly,
Pfandbriefe) to remain very low in the short term, driven by
benign market
conditions.
However, Fitch would expect PBB to build up a track record of
substantial
long-term unsecured issuance under its new owner as one of the
conditions to
envisage an upgrade of its VR into the investment grade
category. PBB has a
well-established Pfandbrief franchise and a large share of its
unsecured funding
is raised via private placements. However, the bank's unusually
large size as an
independent monoline wholesale lender will make it significantly
more reliant
than its domestic peers on large confidence-sensitive issuance
in the public
market.
The extent to which PBB will be able to attract sufficient
demand for unsecured
funding (and, by extension, subordinated or additional tier 1
issuance if ever
envisaged) under sustained unfavourable conditions while
maintain funding
spreads that do not jeopardise its modest profitability is
therefore uncertain.
This, however, is mitigated by PBB's fairly well-matched
asset-liability
maturity profile, which should allow it to withstand realistic
disruptions of
the unsecured funding markets. PBB has also issued unsecured
debt in the public
markets (including benchmarks) since 2013 with maturities beyond
its
reprivatisation deadline of end-2015, albeit not yet on a
regular basis or under
favourable market conditions.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
PBB's stand-alone profile does not yet fulfil all the main
characteristics that
Fitch generally expects from specialised commercial real estate
(CRE) banks to
qualify for an investment-grade VR. In particular, its internal
capital
generation remains modest, partly due to its low-margin legacy
public-sector
assets and despite benign market conditions, especially in
Germany. In addition,
the bank has yet to demonstrate that its funding franchise is
crisis-proof on a
standalone basis. Similarly, its asset base has yet to be tested
by a first
cyclical downturn in Germany since the 2010 balance sheet
clean-up.
Fitch would require more evidence of PBB's long-term ability to
successfully
operate as an independent lender in the post-crisis environment
without the
backing of a strong owner before considering an upgrade of the
VR to investment
grade.
Similar to most specialised CRE lenders, PBB's VR is primarily
vulnerable to
asset quality issues. A reversal of the current benign market
trend seems
unlikely in 2015, even though the combination of several drivers
might increase
risk in the medium term in the domestic CRE market: low interest
rates
disconnect from the solid economy; strong inflows of foreign
investments; strong
demand from households for residential assets, which increase
the risk of
overheating in some German urban areas; and cheap funding, which
creates an
incentive to underprice credit risk.
A significant increase of funding costs resulting from the
reprivatisation could
also put pressure on the VR in light of PBB's limited ability to
pass them on to
its clients amid a highly competitive domestic CRE market
increasingly dominated
by members of large retail groups with privileged access to
cheap and resilient
retail funding. Fitch expects PBB's online retail deposit
collection initiated
in 2013 to remain merely a source of diversification rather than
becoming a key
pillar of its funding mix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The upgrade of the LT2 subordinated debt instruments mirrors the
VR upgrade as
Fitch notches these instruments from the VR once to reflect
their higher loss
severity, in line with the relevant criteria.
The affirmation at 'C' of the EUR350m legacy hybrid Tier 1
securities issued
through Hypo Real Estate International Trust I reflects the
uncertain likelihood
and timing of these securities being serviced again. The EC's
agreement of the
HRE group's 2008 bailout by the German government forbids
voluntary
profit-driven distribution on capital instruments (excluding
SoFFin-related
ones) prior to reprivatisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt ratings and hybrid ratings are sensitive to
potential changes
to the banks' respective VRs.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Debt Issuance Programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
LT2 Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Hypo Real Estate International Trust I (XS0303478118) Tier 1
securities:
affirmed at 'C'
Hypo Real Estate Holding AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative and withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 31 January
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.