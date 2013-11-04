(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pekao Bank Hipoteczny SA's (PBH, A-/Stable/F2) mortgage covered bonds at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on PBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', a Discontinuity- Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and a publicly committed asset percentage (AP) of 90% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis The unchanged D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence of any mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with weak marketability of the residential and commercial cover assets, the agency considers this risk as the weakest link for the programme. The moderate high risk assessment for the cover pool-specific alternative management component reflects the strong quality of the data delivered by the issuer, the nature of the cover pool (a mixed pool of commercial and residential loans) and the market IT systems used to manage the cover pool. The Fitch breakeven AP for the 'A' covered bond rating remains at 90%, while the highest AP of the last 12 months stood at 63.3%. Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a 'A' scenario of 27%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 75% and 64%, respectively. Incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries, Fitch also assessed the programme's asset and liability mismatches. Most of the covered bonds are denominated in Polish zloty (93.1%) whereas only 44.9% of the cover assets are denominated in Polish zloty and 49% are CHF-denominated, leading to high currency mismatches. The remaining assets are denominated in EUR (5.7%) and USD (0.4%). No privileged derivatives are registered in the cover pool to mitigate the existing currency mismatches. Interest rate mismatches are minor as all assets and liabilities have floating interest rates. Beside credit and market risk there is the risk of time subordination for the longest dated series of covered bonds due to the absence of a clear cross-default clause among different series of covered bonds in the Polish covered bonds law. The weighted average remaining life of the cover assets is approximately 9.2 years, while the weighted average remaining life of the covered bonds is approximately 7.2 years. As of 30 June 2013, PBH's PLN0.9bn outstanding mortgage covered bonds were secured by a cover pool of PLN1.43bn, resulting in a nominal AP of 63.3%. By loan balance, the cover pool is exclusively composed of Polish assets. By asset type, the pool is divided between residential (50.4%) and commercial (46.9%) loans and eligible substitute assets (2.6%). RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) PBH's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or below; (ii) the AP Fitch takes into account rises above Fitch's 'A' breakeven level of 90%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 