(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Pekao Bank
Hipoteczny SA's (PBH, A-/Stable/F2) mortgage covered bonds at
'A' with a Stable
Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on PBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', a
Discontinuity- Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and a
publicly committed
asset percentage (AP) of 90% that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
The unchanged D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity
risk assessment of
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the
absence of any
mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds
legislation. Combined
with weak marketability of the residential and commercial cover
assets, the
agency considers this risk as the weakest link for the
programme.
The moderate high risk assessment for the cover pool-specific
alternative
management component reflects the strong quality of the data
delivered by the
issuer, the nature of the cover pool (a mixed pool of commercial
and residential
loans) and the market IT systems used to manage the cover pool.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the 'A' covered bond rating remains
at 90%, while the
highest AP of the last 12 months stood at 63.3%. Fitch
calculated a stressed
credit loss in a 'A' scenario of 27%, whereby the stressed
defaults and
recoveries in this scenario are 75% and 64%, respectively.
Incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries, Fitch also
assessed the
programme's asset and liability mismatches. Most of the covered
bonds are
denominated in Polish zloty (93.1%) whereas only 44.9% of the
cover assets are
denominated in Polish zloty and 49% are CHF-denominated, leading
to high
currency mismatches. The remaining assets are denominated in EUR
(5.7%) and USD
(0.4%). No privileged derivatives are registered in the cover
pool to mitigate
the existing currency mismatches.
Interest rate mismatches are minor as all assets and liabilities
have floating
interest rates. Beside credit and market risk there is the risk
of time
subordination for the longest dated series of covered bonds due
to the absence
of a clear cross-default clause among different series of
covered bonds in the
Polish covered bonds law.
The weighted average remaining life of the cover assets is
approximately 9.2
years, while the weighted average remaining life of the covered
bonds is
approximately 7.2 years.
As of 30 June 2013, PBH's PLN0.9bn outstanding mortgage covered
bonds were
secured by a cover pool of PLN1.43bn, resulting in a nominal AP
of 63.3%. By
loan balance, the cover pool is exclusively composed of Polish
assets. By asset
type, the pool is divided between residential (50.4%) and
commercial (46.9%)
loans and eligible substitute assets (2.6%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) PBH's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or
below; (ii) the
AP Fitch takes into account rises above Fitch's 'A' breakeven
level of 90%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a full
rating report, which will be shortly available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated May
2013, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME
CLOs)', dated March 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria',
dated June 2013,
'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered
Bonds', dated October 2013 and 'Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress
Addendum', dated June 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
