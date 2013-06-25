(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Penates Funding N.V./S.A., Compartment Penates- 1 (Penates 1) and Compartment Penates-4 (Penates 4), as follows:

Penates 1

Class A (ISIN BE0002373455) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN BE0002374461) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN BE0002375476) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN BE0002376482) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

Penates 4

Class A (ISIN BE0002408806) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN BE6228345722) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable

The Penates series comprise loans originated and serviced by Belfius Bank (A-/Stable/F1).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Robust Performance

The affirmations reflect the robust performance of the underlying assets in both transactions, which is in line with Fitch's initial expectations. As of the most recent interest payment dates, one-month plus arrears stood at 0.12% and 0.07% of the current pool balance for Penates 1 and 4, respectively.

Full Provisioning of Defaulted Loans

The transactions' structures allow for the full provisioning of defaulted loans (defined as loans in arrears by more than three months). As of the most recent interest payment dates, the cumulative gross defaults stood at 0.36% and 0.20% of the initial pool balance, of which until now, 0.23% and 0.06% has been recovered in Penates 1 and 4, respectively. At present, the levels of annualised gross excess spread, standing at 0.49% and 0.73% of the outstanding collateral balance in Penates 1 and 4, respectively, together with period recoveries were sufficient to provision period defaults.

Reserve Funds

The reserve funds remain fully funded in both transactions. Amortisation of the reserve fund is expected to occur at the next interest payment date in July 2013 in Penates 1 as the current balance of the class A notes is expected to decrease below 50% of its initial balance, subject to all other conditions being met. The amortisation of the reserve fund in Penates 4 is not expected to occur in the next 18 months.

Rating Cap

The issuers amended the transaction documentation following Fitch's downgrade of Belfius Bank to 'A-'/'Stable'/'F1' in January 2012. The account bank and swap collateralisation triggers in both transactions, along with the risk mitigation deposit in Penates 4 have all had their rating thresholds lowered to 'BBB+'/'F2'. As a result, and in accordance with Fitch's counterparty risk criteria, ratings in both transactions are capped at 'A+sf'.

Moreover, the agency believes Penates 4's junior swap agreement is material to the class B notes. However, this swap agreement is not compliant with Fitch's counterparty risk criteria as it does not include any triggers or replacement language. Hence, the class B notes are credit-capped to Belfius's rating, at 'A-sf'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds could result in negative rating actions, particularly at the lower end of the capital structure.

Additionally, Belfius Bank currently performs all counterparty roles in both transactions, including those of servicer, account bank, collection account bank provider and swap counterparty. Deterioration in Belfius Bank's credit profile could consequently affect the operational performance of each deal.