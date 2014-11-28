(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pernod Ricard SA's (Pernod) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Pernod's ratings continue to be supported by the group's industry-leading position in the cash generative global spirits industry and its stable business profile, which includes a large diversified portfolio of leading wine and spirits brands. We expect free cash flow will remain restrained until FY15 by the continuation of the company's investment cycle in maturing inventories and new processing capacity. Pernod's leverage remains high for the ratings and the affirmation factors in an expectation that leverage will be restored to a level consistent with the ratings within the rating horizon. Additionally, high leverage and low cash flow reduce the company's M&A firepower in this consolidating industry. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile Pernod's ratings reflect its number-two position in the global spirits industry, its geographically diverse operations, powerful brands in the major international consumption categories, and robust pricing-point diversification. In developing markets, the combination of pricing power of many of Pernod's exclusive products, together with the company's innovation and adaptation capabilities, support revenues in the event of volume weaknesses. Developing Market Deceleration Demand growth for premium and above-priced spirits in developing markets has decelerated since late 2012 and revenues are affected by currency devaluations. This is partly compensated by the recovery of North America and, more slowly, of Western Europe. For the financial year to June 2015 (FY15), we expect broadly stable operating profit (excluding currencies, which could lead to a contraction in reported terms), thanks to some recovery in emerging markets and Western Europe, the possible stabilisation of China and the continuation of some growth in other countries, including the USA. Similarly to FY14, growth will remain slower than the steady pace experienced until FY13. FCF Recovery in FY16 In order to meet the sharply growing demand for Scotch whisky and cognac, Pernod has been investing in both production capacity and ageing inventories. These investments are absorbing approximately an extra EUR300m p.a. and, since FY12 have pushed down free cash flow (FCF), which in FY14 dropped further, to EUR220m (FY13: EUR346m; FY12: EUR444m), also due to adverse currency movements. We project that growth will be constrained in FY15 as well and remain around EUR250m, before recovering in FY16. Slowly Declining Debt Burden Thanks to continuing FCF generation and a prudent approach to M&A and to shareholder distributions, Pernod has reduced its net debt position by over EUR2bn since FYE09. However, we calculate that, as a result of adverse currency movements, lease- and factoring-adjusted FFO net leverage increased to 5.6x at FYE14, having reduced to 5.4x at FYE13. This remains above the maximum 5.0x threshold that Fitch considers compatible with a 'BBB-' IDR. Over the next three years, excluding currency movements we expect the company to continue its slow deleveraging pace, thanks to FFO organic growth and recovering FCF generation. Fitch adjusted Pernod's FYE14 net debt by adding back factoring lines (for an average EUR580m utilisation) and by deducting EUR320m from readily available cash, as an estimate of the average extra use of bank facilities during the year in order to fund a peak-to-trough EUR800m swing in trade receivables (post factoring) between end-December 20013 and end-June 2014. Adequate Financial Flexibility Coupled with likely limited FCF growth, Pernod's high leverage does not allow it to engage in major debt-funded M&A and thus follow in the steps of Diageo. Mitigating this, Fitch believes the company should still be able to fund an annual budget for bolt-on acquisitions of a few hundred million euros, whilst preventing a deterioration in leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFO greater than 5.0x. - Fixed charge cover ratio under 3.0x. - FCF in the low single digits as a percentage of sales. - EBITDA margin dropping below 25%. Positive: Although Fitch considers the scope for an upgrade to be limited during 2015, upward rating pressure could materialise if the following occurred: - Net lease and factoring adjusted debt/FFOR below 3.7x-3.5x. - Fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x. A pre-condition for an upgrade would be maintaining FCF in the mid-high single digits as a percentage of sales and preserving a top three position in the industry. 