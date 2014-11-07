(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petercam Equities Europe Sustainable's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Petercam Institutional Asset Management (Petercam IAM). The 'Strong' rating reflects the fund's disciplined, sustainable investment approach, which is supported by in-depth research and portfolio management resources. KEY RATING DRIVERS FUND PRESENTATION Petercam Equities Europe Sustainable is a UCITS IV-compliant Belgium SICAV with EUR41m of assets as of end-October 2014, investing in European equities, according to socially responsible investment (SRI) or environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The portfolio has a growth, mid-cap bias but no sectorial bias. INVESTMENT PROCESS The fund's active, long-term investment approach is primarily based on bottom-up fundamental stock selection and also incorporates top-down thematic views. Its eligible universe of around 250 stocks is derived from a filtering process using third-party and proprietary SRI-ESG scoring factors, seen as determinants of sustainable growth. Portfolio construction is not constrained by the fund's benchmark (MSCI Europe Net Return Index), although risk guidelines limit deviation from the benchmark. RESOURCES A group of three seasoned portfolio managers (PM), including Petercam IAM' Equity CIO, makes investment decisions by consensus. Stock research is conducted by a dedicated team of nine equity analysts specialising by sector. An independent investment risk team of seven oversees and challenges PM's decisions, making full use of third-party risk analytics. Petercam IAM has outsourced its middle office and IT functions to Lombard Odier since 2012. TRACK RECORD Launched in December 2002, the fund is an average performer in Fitch's European Equities SRI peer group (2nd quintile since inception and over five years, 5th quintile over three years) and lags its benchmark by a cumulative 19.13% over the last three years at end-October 2014. The fund's performance has so far this year suffered from its biases towards mid-caps and growth-quality companies as well as from negative stock selection. FUND MANAGER Petercam IAM is fully-owned by Petercam SA, which was founded in 1968. Petercam SA is 70%-owned by 12 partners. Petercam SA had EUR14.4bn assets under management at end-June 2014, of which 32% were invested in equities. The company's historical focus has been on European assets, until it initiated global and thematic investment strategies in the mid-2000s. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals may cause a downgrade. Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade, given the specific nature of the fund. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 