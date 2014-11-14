(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
has affirmed
Phatra Securities Public Company Limited's (Phatra) National
Long-Term Rating at
'A-(tha)' with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term
Rating at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Phatra's ratings are based on its standalone financial strength,
and reflect its
sound domestic brokerage franchise for institutional and
high-net-worth clients,
and its strong investment banking presence. The ratings also
take into account
Phatra's higher leverage than in past years, market risk
exposures, and
sensitivity to volatile stock market conditions. However, Fitch
has not observed
any fundamental increase in investment risk appetite or
volatility, and believes
that its track record in managing and hedging risk means that no
change in the
ratings is yet warranted.
Phatra benefits from business referrals, funding and resources
from its parent
company, Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited (KK). These are
benefits
reflected in Phatra's business and financial profile.
Similar to all local brokerage firms, Phatra's performance is
sensitive to
changes in stock market conditions. The intensifying competition
in the
brokerage industry is likely to continue to put pressure on
Phatra's
profitability over the longer term. However, Fitch expects
Phatra to remain
among the stronger players in the local industry, supported by
its
well-established business expertise, strong client base, and its
relatively
diversified revenue streams.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Phatra's standalone ratings are among the highest of Fitch-rated
securities
firms in Thailand. Rating upside is limited unless Phatra can
improve its market
position and materially lower its risk profile and leverage,
sustain that
through industry cycles, and demonstrate less sensitivity to
market volatility.
Persistently higher leverage relative to industry peers
(including sustaining
leverage around 2013 peak levels), a substantial decline in
liquidity (including
through much higher use of short-term finance), or structurally
inferior
profitability, would likely lead to negative rating action. A
significant and
sustained rise in investment risk appetite and/or sensitivity to
market
volatility would also constitute downside risk to Phatra's
ratings.
Evidence of greater reliance on KK for support, particularly
related to income
generation and funding, may affect Phatra's ratings insofar as
KK itself is
currently experiencing pressure on its own financial strength.
In this regard, a
significant deterioration in KK's financial strength could also
negatively
affect Phatra's company profile and its ratings.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, 'Securities Firm Criteria' dated 31 January 2014,
and 'National
Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
