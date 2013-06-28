June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed two tranches of Phedina
Hypotheken 2010 (Phedina 2010) as follows:
Class A (ISIN XS0544014854): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN XS0544016396): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Repurchase of Loans and Transaction Restructured:
On 21 June 2013, around EUR1bn, which are loans that was originated through and
serviced by Stater (RPS1-), was repurchased from the existing transaction
portfolio, thereby decreasing the portfolio size to EUR7.4bn from EUR8.4bn.
Simultaneously the amount of existing class A and class B notes were decreased
by EUR950m and EUR50m, respectively. The issuer also decreased the
non-amortising reserve fund to EUR292m on the 25 July 2013, which resulted in
unchanged credit enhancement (CE) levels on the rated notes of 9.01% and 3.94%.
Increased Credit Risk Profile
The transaction portfolio after restructuring has a slightly higher credit risk
profile which is reflected by the increase in Fitch's weighted average (WA)
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) to 23.1% for 'AAAsf' stresses compared with 20.8%
in January 2013. The main contributors to the higher WAFF were an increase in
the WA original loan-to-value ratio and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) to 99.7%
and 31.8% from 96.9% and 29.9% in June 2012, respectively. The loans in arrears
by three or more months increase to 0.57% of the restructured pool from 0.37%
compared with the March 2013 pool.
Further advances are still permitted up to the first optional redemption date in
October 2015 subject to some conditions. Fitch does not expect a significant
deterioration of the portfolio due to the inclusion of further advances and only
a limited deterioration was incorporated in Fitch's analysis.
Post restructuring, the transaction portfolio contains 49.3% of loans that
benefit from the national mortgage guarantee scheme (Nationale Hypotheek
Garantie, or NHG). No reduction in base foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans
was applied, based on historical performance data received. Fitch also used
historical claim data to calculate a pay-out ratio assumption which was applied
in the agency's analysis and resulted in an increased recovery rate.
Commingling Risk:
The collection account provider is Royal Bank of Scotland N.V.
('A'/Stable/'F1'), however the collection account holder is BNP Paribas Personal
Finance (BNPPF) which is unrated by Fitch. In Fitch's analysis, the
non-amortising reserve fund featured in the transaction would be available to
mitigate payment interruption risk and the agency has assumed one month of
commingling loss in the credit enhancement levels should BNPPF default.
Stable Performance to date
Phedina 2010 has performed reasonably well in the past 12 months. Cumulative
losses stand at 0.03%. Fitch understands that Novalink contacts borrowers on the
first day after a payment is missed and sends a default letter to the borrower
after 20 days in arrears. The special servicer also reported that historically
95% of the defaulted loans have been recovered through private sales, which is
at the higher end of the market average.
In Fitch's opinion, the sound management of the portfolio and the stable
performance to date are sufficient to absorb the slight deterioration in pool
quality. This has led the agency to affirm the current ratings on the class A
and B notes, which benefit from the same level of CE as prior to the
restructuring.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Phedina 2010's WA current loan-to-value ratio is more than 95%, further
negative rating actions on the notes may be triggered by house price declines
beyond Fitch's expectations. This would limit expected recoveries and cause
additional stress on portfolio cashflows.