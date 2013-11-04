Nov 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed three Phedina Hypotheken transactions, as follows:

Phedina Hypotheken 2010 (Phedina 2010)

Class A (ISIN XS0544014854) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0544016396) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

Phedina Hypotheken 2011(Phedina 2011)

Class A1 (ISIN XS0635899775) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0635903718) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0635907974) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

Phedina Hypotheken 2013 (Phedina 2013)

Class A1 (ISIN XS0940379992) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0940380065) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS094038049) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0940380495) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The Dutch prime RMBS transactions comprise loans originated by BNP Paribas Personal Finance (unrated), a wholly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas S.A. (A+/Stable/F1). The portfolios of securitised loans are serviced by STATER Nederland B.V. (RPS1-).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Robust Performance and Sufficient Credit Enhancement The affirmations follow a performance review of the underlying assets and the assessment of the available credit enhancement to the rated tranches. The affirmations reflect the low arrears and adequate credit enhancement despite the difficulties in the Dutch mortgage market.

As of the most recent interest payment dates, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0.02% (Phedina 2011) to 0.46% (Phedina 2010) of the current pool balance, which are both below the Dutch prime three-month plus arrears average figure of 0.85%. There are no loans in three-month plus arrears in Phedina 2013, which only closed at the end of June 2013.

Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) Loans

NHG loans comprise 45.4%, 41.0% and 49.7% of Phedina 2010, 2011 and 2013 assets, respectively. No reduction in base foreclosure frequency for the NHG loans was applied, based on historical performance data. Fitch also used historical claim data to determine the compliance ratio assumption, which led to higher recovery rates for NHG loans.

Commingling Risk

The collection account provider is Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/F1). However, because the collection account holder is BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the collection account provider's ratings are insufficient to mitigate commingling risk arising upon the event of seller's insolvency. In its analysis, the agency therefore assumed one month of commingling loss in the credit enhancement should BNP Paribas Personal Finance default and concluded that the effects would not be material to the rated notes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in particular the increasing effect of unemployment. A corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure on excess spread levels and reserve funds could result in negative rating action, particularly at the lower end of the capital structure.