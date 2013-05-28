(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of PHH Corporation (PHH) at 'BB'
and 'B',
respectively. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from
Negative. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmations reflect the significant progress PHH has made
over the last
year with respect to the company's liquidity and capital plan,
as well as
demonstrated access to the unsecured debt capital markets at
reasonable terms.
Given PHH's improved liquidity profile, Fitch believes PHH has
more than
sufficient cushion to meet upcoming debt maturities in 2014 and
2016 and to
absorb a reasonable level of charges related to mortgage loan
putbacks.
Rating constraints include the impact of reduced origination
activity on the
company's natural hedge policy on earnings, the largely secured
funding profile
with relatively short-term debt facilities, contingent
repurchase risk
associated with PHH's mortgage origination business, and the
on-going
uncertainty with respect to regulatory compliance requirements
in PHH's mortgage
originations and servicing businesses.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation for continued
access to capital
markets through various market cycles, strong liquidity cushion
supported by
core operating cash flow generation to fund general working
capital needs,
contingencies and upcoming debt maturities, and improved
financial leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operating performance, on a GAAP basis remains inconsistent and
affected by
volatility in gain on sale margins and fair value changes in the
mortgage
servicing rights (MSR) portfolio. PHH uses derivatives to hedge
only a portion
of its MSR portfolio from changes in interest rates. Instead,
the company seeks
to maintain what it deems to be a natural hedge based on the
replenishment rate
between the lost servicing value from prepayments and newly
originated loans.
Fitch believes this strategy introduces volatility in the
company's GAAP
operating results. Excluding the $82 million write up and $16
million of net
derivative losses related to MSRs in the first quarter of 2013
(1Q'13), the
mortgage servicing segment profit improved 25%, year-over-year
despite a 11%
decline in loan servicing income driven higher than expected
portfolio runoff.
Somewhat offsetting this variability, the fleet segment reported
net profits of
$21 million in 1Q'13, and continues to be a stable and
diversified source of
revenue for PHH. Fitch expects operating performance will
remain inconsistent
given PHH's mostly unhedged MSR portfolio and the historical
volatility in both
gain on sale margins and interest rates.
PHH's liquidity profile has improved, given management's focus
to manage the
company's liquidity and capital position over the last year. At
March 31, 2013,
PHH had unrestricted cash of $927 million, $423 million of
availability under
its revolving credit facilities, and nearly $3 billion of
available capacity
under its mortgage and fleet funding facilities. Fitch believes
PHH's unsecured
debt maturities are well laddered, and the company has more than
sufficient
liquidity to meet its upcoming maturities in September 2014 and
March 2016.
However, repurchase risk may continue to weigh on PHH's
liquidity profile and
cash flow generated from operations. Fitch believes repurchase
claims are
expected to remain elevated but at lower levels in 2013 as the
GSEs work through
their backlog of reviewing loan files. Ultimately, repurchase
losses will
largely depend on the state of the housing market in the
near-to-medium term, as
delinquent loans are most likely to be put back to lenders.
Fitch believes that
PHH's current liquidity levels and core operating cash flows are
sufficient to
absorb reasonable level of incremental put backs from lenders.
The company's funding profile is predominately secured and PHH
remains primarily
reliant on mortgage-backed warehouse facilities and fleet-backed
conduit
facilities to fund mortgage originations and fleet purchases
(81% of total debt
as of 1Q'13). These facilities are relatively short term in
nature, which also
exposes the company to refinance risk, particularly in periods
of economic or
market stress. Fitch would view an increase of unsecured debt in
PHH's funding
mix or a lengthening of the company's warehouse and conduit
facilities
positively, as it would add additional flexibility to the
company's overall
funding profile.
Balance sheet leverage, as measured by total debt to tangible
equity, is a
function of mortgage origination and fleet leasing volume, and
has been managed
conservatively post-crisis. Leverage improved to 4.0x at 1Q'13
compared to 4.1x
at 1Q'12. Fitch believes leverage could fluctuate depending on
the volume of
mortgage originations, and interest rate volatility could have a
material impact
to MSR valuation and ultimately PHH's equity base.
Fitch-calculated core capital, which subtracts fair value of
MSRs (net of
deferred tax liabilities related to MSRs) and equity associated
with PHH's
reinsurance business from tangible equity, was $710.7 million,
or 7.4% of total
assets at year-end 2012. On the basis of debt to Fitch Core
Capital, balance
sheet leverage was 9.2x compared to 16.4x one year prior. The
reduction in
balance sheet leverage was the result of core operating cash
flow generation,
which resulted in increased retained earnings in 2012. While
PHH's leverage is
high on the basis of Fitch Core Capital, Fitch believes this
level is acceptable
at its current ratings and consistent with nonbank peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes PHH's current funding model and regulatory
uncertainty limit
rating momentum beyond the current rating category. However, a
positive change
to the rating or Outlook could be driven by PHH's ability to
generate consistent
operating performance, sustain improvements in liquidity, and
maintain
appropriate capitalization and economical access to longer term
and diversified
funding sources, including unsecured debt. Additionally, an
increase in Fitch
Core Capital could also be viewed positively by Fitch.
Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by a
material deterioration
in core operating profitability, loan repurchase losses that
significantly
exceed operating cash flows and other liquidity sources,
increased servicing
costs due to regulatory requirements, or significant adverse
effects on the
mortgage originations business as a result of regulatory reform.
Additionally,
shareholder pressure to improve returns which materially impacts
PHH's credit
profile or risk appetite could also yield negative rating
actions.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
PHH Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB';
--Commercial paper at 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.