(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippines-based Globe Telecom Inc.'s (Globe) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The senior unsecured and National Long-Term Rating were also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'AAA(phl)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable on all the issuer ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improving Market Position: Globe's ratings benefit from its second-largest position in the Philippines' duopoly telecom market. It competes with market leader Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT; BBB/Stable) in all three segments - wireless, fixed line and broadband - commanding around 43% of revenue market share in mobile and broadband. Its share of the mobile market improved during 2010-13 to 43% from 34% after it increased handset subsidies and penetrated rural areas, where it was earlier not present. Stable Leverage: Fitch forecasts Globe's funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain stable at around 2.5x over the medium term. This is despite continued large capex and dividend commitments and declining profitability thanks to a PHP10bn capital injection. Globe raised PHP10bn in August 2014 by issuing 20 million 5.2% non-voting and non-redeemable preferred shares. As the dividends on these instruments are cumulative, Fitch has accorded them equity credit of only 50% in line with its methodology on treatment and notching of hybrids in non-financial corporates. Margin Erosion: We expect operating EBITDAR margin to decline gradually by 50bp-100bp (2013: 44.3%) each year over 2014-17 as lower-margin data services replace higher-margin traditional voice/text and long distance services. Competition is intense in the data segment as both telcos continue to offer handset subsidies and are only gradually migrating to volume-based tariffs from unlimited tariffs. Globe's revenue is likely to rise by mid-single digits in 2015, greater than PLDT's growth; given it has a higher proportion of smartphone users. Negative FCF: Globe's 2014-15 free cash flow (FCF) is likely to continue to be negative as cash generation will fall short of capex needs and dividend commitments. FCF margin was negative 5% during 2012-13. Globe's expansion of its 3G/4G networks will keep its capex/revenue high at around 29%-30% (2013: 30.5%). The company is investing much more aggressively than PLDT even though its revenue is only 60% of the latter's, with capex of PHP29bn in 2013 compared with PLDT's PHP28.7bn. Fitch believes that Globe will continue to pay about 85%-86% of its net income in dividends, in line with its policy to pay 75%-90%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Any debt-funded acquisitions or a sharp deterioration in the company's operating profile leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 3.0x on a sustained basis (2013: 2.4x) Positive: Although unlikely in the next12-24 months given higher leverage, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Easing competitive environment leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage declining to below 1.5x on a sustained basis. 