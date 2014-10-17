(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company's (PLDT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating were affirmed at 'A-' and 'AAA(phl)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable on all the issuer ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Market Position: PLDT's ratings benefit from its position as the largest telecom operator in the Philippines with 57% revenue market share in mobile and broadband, and a 70% subscriber market share in fixed-line. Fitch expects its operating EBITDAR margin to be 47% in 2015 (2013: 48%), higher than most regional peers thanks to the duopoly market structure and relatively benign competition and regulatory risks in the industry. PLDT competes against second-largest telecom operator, Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe; BBB-/Stable). Reduced Headroom on Local-Currency IDR: PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is capped by the Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB' - two notches below the Long-Term Local-Currency IDR - which reflects the additional risks associated with transfer and convertibility of foreign currency. Headroom on the Long-Term Local-Currency IDR will reduce as the company's 2014 funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage is likely to rise to 1.8x-1.9x (2013: 1.6x), closer to the 2.0x level at which Fitch may consider negative rating action. Fitch expects PLDT's leverage to rise due to its USD445m investment in 2014 in Rocket Internet AG, which is unlikely to contribute to PLDT's earnings over the next three years, and continued high capex. Margin Erosion: We expect operating EBITDAR margin to decline gradually by 100bp-150bp each year over 2014-17 as lower-margin data services replace higher-margin traditional voice/text and long distance services. Competition is intense in the data segment because PLDT and Globe continue to provide handset subsidies and are only gradually migrating to volume-based tariffs from unlimited tariffs. We forecast that PLDT will continue to lose 100bp of market share annually to Globe, which increased its mobile revenue market share to 43% from 34% during 2010-13. Negative FCF: PLDT's 2015 free cash flow (FCF) will be negative due to capex requirements and dividends commitments. The ratio of capex to revenue in 2015 is likely to rise to around 20% of revenue - with capex of PHP34bn-35bn - from 17% in 2013 because PLDT plans to expand 3G and 4G population coverage to 100% (1H14: 82%) and 50% (2013: 35%) respectively by 2015. It will also expand its fiber network to 90,000km by 2014. We expect PLDT to pay about 100% of its net income in dividends, in line with its previous levels. However, management says that PLDT could lower its dividends in light of larger capex and the debt-funded Rocket investment. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - PLDT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR could be downgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above 2.0x on a sustained basis (2013: 1.6x). - A negative rating action on the Country Ceiling will result in a corresponding action on PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - The agency does not foresee potential upgrade of PLDT's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR over the medium to long term given low rating headroom. - PLDT's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR could be upgraded if there is a positive rating action on the Country Ceiling. 