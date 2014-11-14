(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG's (Phoenix) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. It has also affirmed the instrument ratings on the bonds issued by Dutch finance company Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V. at 'BB'. The affirmation recognises Phoenix's size and market position as a leading pan-European player in the oligopolistic pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market (W&D), complemented by leading retail networks in selected European jurisdictions. The ratings also recognise that Phoenix's financial metrics are currently stretched following competitive pressures resulting in loss of market share and profitability in its domestic German market as a result of regulatory changes in 2011. Phoenix is gradually repairing these. As a result, the 'BB' rating assumes stretched financial metrics in the short term and the Stable Outlook is predicated upon an improvement in Phoenix's debt protection measures over the rating horizon. KEY RATING DRIVERS Addressing Sector Pressures Like its wholesale sector peers and despite operating in an oligopolistic industry, Phoenix is subject to structurally limited profitability compared with pharmaceuticals manufacturers, reflecting intense competitive and regulatory pressures. Given the limited contribution to the pharmaceutical industry's value chain (around 4% of the total final price of pharma products relates to W&D), we see limited scope for margin expansion in the W&D industry. Phoenix's profitability in its German home market has been under significant pressure following intense and unsustainable price competition triggered by regulatory changes in 2011. These resulted in Phoenix losing market share. In FY14, Phoenix focussed on regaining its market share to 28% and it now aims to gradually improve profitability in the country. Elevated Leverage Removes Flexibility The recent difficult trading environment in Germany coupled with working capital investments aimed at regaining competitiveness has translated into elevated leverage, leading Fitch to forecast funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage peaking at 4.8x in FY15 (FY14: 4.3x) and removing any headroom under the 'BB' rating. Fitch applied a EUR125m adjustment for restricted cash and intra-year working capital swings as per its criteria. The ratios also include leases and working capital facilities in the form of factoring and ABS. Stable Outlook The Stable Outlook assumes that the improvement in profitability that Phoenix experienced in 2Q15 should continue. As a result we expect the German business to be profitable in FY15. Phoenix has won back the market share it lost in 2012 and we expect profitability will gradually improve. As a result, FFO-adjusted net leverage should return to 4.5x by FY16, a level more commensurate with the 'BB' rating and in line with management's commitment towards improving the financial profile. Downside Risks Failure to see a continued improvement in profitability in its home market and continued weak free cash flow (FCF) generation would put prolonged pressure on the credit metrics and ratings. Fitch will particularly focus on monitoring working capital levels over the projected horizon as a key sensitivity to FCF generation and assess terms of trade achieved by Phoenix with both suppliers and retailers. Phoenix Forward Programme The Phoenix forward programme - the company's cost rationalisation programme - should also support EBITDAR margins over the next three years. Phoenix estimates that the programme will provide sustainable savings of at least EUR100m per annum from FY16. However, Fitch expects the company to reinvest some of these cost savings to maintain competitive pricing. Therefore, we assume only a modest increase of EBITDAR margin post FY16 to around 3.0% (this is also dependent on the wider pricing environment). This is reflected in the Stable Outlook. Integrated Wholesale Pharmaceuticals Leader Phoenix is one of the largest European players in the pharmaceuticals wholesale market. The rating reflects its geographical diversification, which helps strengthen its market position with pharmaceutical manufacturers and makes it fairly resilient to healthcare policy changes. Phoenix's leading position in the European wholesale market is complemented by retail and supplier service activities. Phoenix owns pharmacies in most countries it operates in and where multiple pharmacy ownership is possible, such as the UK. Integrating supplier services and retail activities has enabled Phoenix to achieve synergies and to fully capture the available margin between pharmaceutical manufacturers and end-customers. Challenged Sector However, the pharmaceutical wholesale sector is subject to comprehensive regulation, affecting major aspects of the underlying business model, especially the distribution chain, reimbursement and pricing levels, including margin structures of pharmaceutical distribution and related services. Regulatory intervention recognises pharmaceutical distribution as a key healthcare cost in national systems. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Instrument Rating mirrors IDR Fitch rates Phoenix's bonds and bank debt (which both rank pari passu) at the same level as the IDR, reflecting only limited subordination from the group's prior ranking on-balance sheet ABS and factoring lines and Italian credit lines representing around EUR465m at end-FY14. Accordingly prior ranking debt compared to EBITDA in FY14 was 1.1x (increasing from 0.8x compared to prior year given the reduction of profitability of the group) and the agency expects this to remain around 1.5x, which is comfortably below the 2.0x-2.5x threshold that Fitch typically applies in its recovery analysis to assess subordination issues for unsecured bond holders. In addition, subordination is also mitigated by the upstream guarantee network capturing a minimum 70% of turnover and EBITDA. Adequate and Improving Liquidity The group has a diversified financial structure and maturity profile and has adequate liquidity following the successful bond issue in 2013 and 2014 raising EUR600m in total and the extension of the EUR1,050m RCF to 2019 from 2017. At end-1HFY15 Phoenix had headroom of around EUR1.5bn under its committed facilities and a cash position of EUR85m. These were more than enough to cover its short-term financial liabilities of EUR1,249m (including a EUR506m bond which was repaid in July 2014). RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that individually and collectively could lead to a negative rating action include: -Net (lease, factoring and ABS) adjusted FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis (FY14: 4.4x). -FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.2x (FY14: 2.4x). -FCF/EBITDAR falling below 25% on a sustained basis (FY14: 30%). -Continued and/or increasing competitive pressures in key geographies slowing or eroding expected profitability recovery. Contact: Principal Analyst Roma Patel Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 