LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
pharmaceuticals wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG's
(Phoenix)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. It has
also affirmed the instrument ratings on the bonds issued by
Dutch finance
company Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V. at 'BB'.
The affirmation recognises Phoenix's size and market position as
a leading
pan-European player in the oligopolistic pharmaceutical
wholesale and
distribution market (W&D), complemented by leading retail
networks in selected
European jurisdictions. The ratings also recognise that
Phoenix's financial
metrics are currently stretched following competitive pressures
resulting in
loss of market share and profitability in its domestic German
market as a result
of regulatory changes in 2011. Phoenix is gradually repairing
these. As a
result, the 'BB' rating assumes stretched financial metrics in
the short term
and the Stable Outlook is predicated upon an improvement in
Phoenix's debt
protection measures over the rating horizon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Addressing Sector Pressures
Like its wholesale sector peers and despite operating in an
oligopolistic
industry, Phoenix is subject to structurally limited
profitability compared with
pharmaceuticals manufacturers, reflecting intense competitive
and regulatory
pressures. Given the limited contribution to the pharmaceutical
industry's value
chain (around 4% of the total final price of pharma products
relates to W&D), we
see limited scope for margin expansion in the W&D industry.
Phoenix's profitability in its German home market has been under
significant
pressure following intense and unsustainable price competition
triggered by
regulatory changes in 2011. These resulted in Phoenix losing
market share. In
FY14, Phoenix focussed on regaining its market share to 28% and
it now aims to
gradually improve profitability in the country.
Elevated Leverage Removes Flexibility
The recent difficult trading environment in Germany coupled with
working capital
investments aimed at regaining competitiveness has translated
into elevated
leverage, leading Fitch to forecast funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage peaking at 4.8x in FY15 (FY14: 4.3x) and removing any
headroom under
the 'BB' rating. Fitch applied a EUR125m adjustment for
restricted cash and
intra-year working capital swings as per its criteria. The
ratios also include
leases and working capital facilities in the form of factoring
and ABS.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook assumes that the improvement in profitability
that Phoenix
experienced in 2Q15 should continue. As a result we expect the
German business
to be profitable in FY15. Phoenix has won back the market share
it lost in 2012
and we expect profitability will gradually improve. As a result,
FFO-adjusted
net leverage should return to 4.5x by FY16, a level more
commensurate with the
'BB' rating and in line with management's commitment towards
improving the
financial profile.
Downside Risks
Failure to see a continued improvement in profitability in its
home market and
continued weak free cash flow (FCF) generation would put
prolonged pressure on
the credit metrics and ratings. Fitch will particularly focus on
monitoring
working capital levels over the projected horizon as a key
sensitivity to FCF
generation and assess terms of trade achieved by Phoenix with
both suppliers and
retailers.
Phoenix Forward Programme
The Phoenix forward programme - the company's cost
rationalisation programme -
should also support EBITDAR margins over the next three years.
Phoenix estimates
that the programme will provide sustainable savings of at least
EUR100m per
annum from FY16. However, Fitch expects the company to reinvest
some of these
cost savings to maintain competitive pricing. Therefore, we
assume only a modest
increase of EBITDAR margin post FY16 to around 3.0% (this is
also dependent on
the wider pricing environment). This is reflected in the Stable
Outlook.
Integrated Wholesale Pharmaceuticals Leader
Phoenix is one of the largest European players in the
pharmaceuticals wholesale
market. The rating reflects its geographical diversification,
which helps
strengthen its market position with pharmaceutical manufacturers
and makes it
fairly resilient to healthcare policy changes. Phoenix's leading
position in the
European wholesale market is complemented by retail and supplier
service
activities. Phoenix owns pharmacies in most countries it
operates in and where
multiple pharmacy ownership is possible, such as the UK.
Integrating supplier
services and retail activities has enabled Phoenix to achieve
synergies and to
fully capture the available margin between pharmaceutical
manufacturers and
end-customers.
Challenged Sector
However, the pharmaceutical wholesale sector is subject to
comprehensive
regulation, affecting major aspects of the underlying business
model, especially
the distribution chain, reimbursement and pricing levels,
including margin
structures of pharmaceutical distribution and related services.
Regulatory
intervention recognises pharmaceutical distribution as a key
healthcare cost in
national systems.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Instrument Rating mirrors IDR
Fitch rates Phoenix's bonds and bank debt (which both rank pari
passu) at the
same level as the IDR, reflecting only limited subordination
from the group's
prior ranking on-balance sheet ABS and factoring lines and
Italian credit lines
representing around EUR465m at end-FY14. Accordingly prior
ranking debt compared
to EBITDA in FY14 was 1.1x (increasing from 0.8x compared to
prior year given
the reduction of profitability of the group) and the agency
expects this to
remain around 1.5x, which is comfortably below the 2.0x-2.5x
threshold that
Fitch typically applies in its recovery analysis to assess
subordination issues
for unsecured bond holders. In addition, subordination is also
mitigated by the
upstream guarantee network capturing a minimum 70% of turnover
and EBITDA.
Adequate and Improving Liquidity
The group has a diversified financial structure and maturity
profile and has
adequate liquidity following the successful bond issue in 2013
and 2014 raising
EUR600m in total and the extension of the EUR1,050m RCF to 2019
from 2017. At
end-1HFY15 Phoenix had headroom of around EUR1.5bn under its
committed
facilities and a cash position of EUR85m. These were more than
enough to cover
its short-term financial liabilities of EUR1,249m (including a
EUR506m bond
which was repaid in July 2014).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that individually and collectively
could lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Net (lease, factoring and ABS) adjusted FFO adjusted net
leverage above 4.5x on
a sustained basis (FY14: 4.4x).
-FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.2x (FY14: 2.4x).
-FCF/EBITDAR falling below 25% on a sustained basis (FY14: 30%).
-Continued and/or increasing competitive pressures in key
geographies slowing or
eroding expected profitability recovery.
Positive: Future developments that individually and collectively
could lead to a
positive rating action include:
-Stabilisation of operating performance and conservative
financial policy
driving FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x.
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 3x.
-FCF/EBITDAR sustainably above 40%.
-Slowing competitive pressure in Phoenix's major markets and
sustainable
recovery of the group-wide profitability.
