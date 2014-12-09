(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pick n Pay Stores Limited's (Pick n Pay) National Long-term rating at 'A(zaf)' with a Stable Outlook and National Short-term rating at 'F1(zaf)'. The affirmation reflects Pick n Pay's improved results for FY14 with the stabilisation of the previously declining margin trend combined with improved credit metrics benefiting from lower gross debt and higher cash balances. We note that the group's low degree of geographic diversification and small scale stand out as weak factors for Pick n Pay relative to international Fitch-rated peers. However, Pick n Pay benefits from strong brand awareness in its core South African operations and governance as well as improving financial flexibility and leverage profile. While we recognise that high unemployment rates, labour disputes, rising interest rate rises and increasing inflation are headwinds facing both the retail sector and consumers in general, Pick n Pay's half-year results (ending August 2014) show that management's strategy is continuing to deliver improved results. The Stable Outlook is supported by indications that the transformation strategy is beginning to have a positive impact on key areas that can help improve its competitive positioning. In addition, we expect higher capex in support of its planned store rollout funded by internal cash flow from operations, suggesting lower levels of financial indebtedness. KEY RATING DRIVERS Margin Pressure The group has experienced margin pressure over the recent past, but FY14 showed a stabilisation in margin trends with trading margins at 1.6% (FY13: 1.4%) and we expect to see margin increases over the forthcoming periods. Management have set out to improve profit before tax margins significantly within three years, which we view as difficult to achieve, but is expected to be driven by investment in the top line (with steady gross margins) and savings in operational costs. We assume EBIT margins will stay just above 2% by FY17, reflecting our view that Pick n Pay will need to invest any major savings from its turnaround plan, whilst still growing the store base, into its price proposition to consumers if the economic/competitive environment remains tough. Competitive Positioning and Prospects The mature nature of the South African retail market combined with local participants' significant exposure to the local market and limited geographic diversification has delivered a highly competitive market. The weaker consumer environment will increase pricing competition in the market with Pick n Pay's Brand Match programme targeting Shoprite's below inflation price increase strategy. Pick n Pay's focus on its strategy to reduce costs has allowed reinvestment back into the selling price of goods, which is expected to improve its competitive positioning with respect to its peers and will help drive top line growth. Pick n Pay's acknowledgement of the need to focus on store expansion and invest in its own centralised distribution network should limit competitive differences to its sector peers. Focus on Deleveraging The affirmation reflects our expectation that management will focus on deleveraging as already noticed in FY14 when the group's net leverage decreased to 3.3x (FY13: 3.8x) benefiting from both increased FFO and lower levels of net debt for the period. For the interim period 1HFY15 Pick n Pay reduced net debt, due to increased profitability and improved working capital control. While the group has improved cash flow (with notable benefits from working capital control and dividend cover increase) we expect net leverage to remain above 3.0x in FY15. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative rating pressure could materialise from a significant change in financial policy and trading profit erosion, with the following rating guidelines being breached, individually or collectively, on a sustained basis: - FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.5x. - EBIT margin sustained below 1.5%. - Longer than expected turnaround strategy and a deterioration in the working capital cycle suggesting dwindling profitability and cash flows. - Worsening economic conditions and increased competitive pressures leading to weakening market share position. Positive rating action is unlikely in the short to medium term. However, rating action could occur should the following guidelines be met, individually or collectively, on a sustained basis: - Positive free cash flow levels and FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.5x. - EBIT margins above 3%. - A prudent and sustained financial policy (including dividends). 