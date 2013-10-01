(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of notes from
Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian
residential mortgages originated by Police and Nurses Limited, trading as P&N
Bank.
AUD95.2m Class A2 (ISIN AUFN0012274) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD12.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012282) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are
sufficient to support the current ratings, and Fitch's expectations of
Australia's economic conditions.
Arrears have remained well below Fitch's Dinkum 30+ day index of 1.48%. As at 31
August, there was one loan over 30 days in arrears, while on average 0.22% of
the pool had been in arrears for more than 30 days each month over the
year-to-August 2013.
The transaction stepped-up to pro-rata amortisation following the doubling of
Class AB's credit enhancement at the July payment date. It is expected to revert
to sequential pay once the note balance reaches 10% of the original note
balance.
The pool is relatively well seasoned at over four years and as a result the
Fitch calculated weighted average indexed loan to value ratio (LVR) is 55.5%,
compared to 57.9% before indexation. The pool is highly concentrated in Western
Australia, with 94.3% of the mortgages in the portfolio secured over properties
in the state.
From closing to 31 August 2013, there has been just one recorded loss and this
amount was fully covered by lender's mortgage insurance (LMI). The pool is fully
covered by LMI with QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable)
covering 83.3% of the pool, and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd
covering the remaining 16.7% at end August 2013.
An initial liquidity draw related to the accrued interest adjustment at closing
has been fully reimbursed, and excess spread has subsequently been stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The prospect for downgrades is considered remote given the level of
subordination available to the rated notes. A significant and unexpected
increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any
negative rating action would be considered, an event which is unlikely given the
historically low level of arrears. Credit enhancement levels for the 'AAAsf'
rated notes can support many multiples of arrears levels.