Oct 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of notes from Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1. The transaction is a securitisation of Australian residential mortgages originated by Police and Nurses Limited, trading as P&N Bank.

AUD95.2m Class A2 (ISIN AUFN0012274) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and

AUD12.5m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012282) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the current ratings, and Fitch's expectations of Australia's economic conditions.

Arrears have remained well below Fitch's Dinkum 30+ day index of 1.48%. As at 31 August, there was one loan over 30 days in arrears, while on average 0.22% of the pool had been in arrears for more than 30 days each month over the year-to-August 2013.

The transaction stepped-up to pro-rata amortisation following the doubling of Class AB's credit enhancement at the July payment date. It is expected to revert to sequential pay once the note balance reaches 10% of the original note balance.

The pool is relatively well seasoned at over four years and as a result the Fitch calculated weighted average indexed loan to value ratio (LVR) is 55.5%, compared to 57.9% before indexation. The pool is highly concentrated in Western Australia, with 94.3% of the mortgages in the portfolio secured over properties in the state.

From closing to 31 August 2013, there has been just one recorded loss and this amount was fully covered by lender's mortgage insurance (LMI). The pool is fully covered by LMI with QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable) covering 83.3% of the pool, and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd covering the remaining 16.7% at end August 2013.

An initial liquidity draw related to the accrued interest adjustment at closing has been fully reimbursed, and excess spread has subsequently been stable.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The prospect for downgrades is considered remote given the level of subordination available to the rated notes. A significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any negative rating action would be considered, an event which is unlikely given the historically low level of arrears. Credit enhancement levels for the 'AAAsf' rated notes can support many multiples of arrears levels.