CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PNC
Financial Service
Group, Inc.'s (PNC) Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+/F1'.
The Rating Outlook
remains Stable. The affirmation reflects PNC's strong
risk-adjusted earnings
profile, stable and diverse business model, and its consistency
of performance
through time.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) & SENIOR DEBT
PNC's ratings were affirmed at 'A+/F1' and primarily reflect its
strong
risk-adjusted earnings profile, stable and diverse business
model, and
consistent performance through time.
PNC's earnings exceed the large regional peer average both now
and through the
financial crisis, supported by high levels of non-interest
income, a good
funding profile, and manageable credit costs. Fitch notes that
although PNC's
core margin continues to compress and is below peer levels, PNC
has good revenue
diversity, helping to insulate the company from a very
challenging interest rate
environment. PNC enjoys a funding advantage relative to many of
its peers, and
benefits from a strong deposit franchise, ranking in the top
five in terms of
deposit market share in 80% of the 17 state footprint it
operates in.
PNC's ratings are also supported by its consistent track record,
which is
attributed to a moderate risk appetite. Legacy PNC generally
avoided subprime,
Alt-A mortgage lending, higher risk home equity and credit
cards. Fitch views
PNC's management team very favorably, possessing the appropriate
level of depth
and expertise, as well as a consistent approach to identifying,
monitoring and
mitigating risk. Fitch notes that most of its recent earnings
volatility and
elevated litigation costs are related to its acquisition of
National City
Corporation. Absent this acquisition, many of its litigation and
mortgage
repurchase-related charges would likely have been avoided, and
PNC would have
fared very well through the financial crisis.
Fitch notes that PNC's loan loss experience is more consistent
and better than
peer averages. While NPAs remain elevated for PNC, actual NCOs
consistently
track below peer averages. PNC's level of reserves to total
loans was the second
highest of the large regional peer group at June 30, 2014, which
Fitch views as
prudent given above average loan growth, and relatively higher
credit risk in
its securities portfolio than its peer group.
PNC's capital profile compares well to other large regional
banks and considered
solid relative to its risk profile. PNC performed very well
under the two most
recent CCAR stress tests. Given its advanced-approach
institution status, PNC
will face volatility in accumulated other comprehensive income
(AOCI) due to
interest rate movements, needing an associated capital buffer.
As such, Fitch
expects that PNC will manage capital conservatively over the
near- to
intermediate-term.
These rating strengths are somewhat offset by some tail risk
related to
mortgage-related issues including pending and potential
litigation which Fitch
has very little visibility into, and future risk related to home
equity
end-of-draws. Fitch notes that PNC has reported one of the
largest increases in
its reasonably possible legal losses in excess of amounts
accrued (RPL) RPL
among the large regional banks from a year ago. While visibility
into ultimate
legal risk is very limited, this proxy for possible legal risk
would suggest PNC
is still facing elevated litigation costs over the near term.
Fitch views home equity reset risk as an industry concern,
though somewhat of a
more acute issue for PNC than its other large regional bank
peers given the
relatively large home equity book. PNC has approximately $6.6
billion of home
equity lines of credit (currently paying interest only)
resetting to fully
amortizing loans over the next few years, potentially at a
higher interest rate
environment. PNC discloses that the performance of those
borrowers that enter
the repayment period is significantly worse than those still in
the draw period,
with 8% of borrowers more than 30 days past due at June 30,
2014. While this
warrants close monitoring, PNC's reserves and capital should be
sufficient to
withstand higher levels of related delinquencies, losses and
modifications.
Further, PNC has been monitoring this risk for several years
now, and it is
incorporated into the loan loss reserves. Since the HELOCs set
to convert
relatively evenly over the next several years, this should allow
PNC to
restructure or provision without any overwhelming burden on one
particular year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As PNC is one of the highest-rated large regional banks, an
upgrade is currently
viewed as unlikely over the near term. However, a sustained and
meaningful
improvement in earnings that exceeds peer averages, without
compromising the
company's risk parameters, which sustains a strong capital
profile could lead to
ratings momentum over the long-term.
PNC's ratings are underpinned by the stability in its strategic
direction and
risk appetite. To the extent that PNC were to veer away from its
historical
competencies, Fitch would evaluate any new strategic direction
or increased risk
taking for rating implications. Viewed as also unlikely, there
may be negative
ratings pressure if PNC were to report meaningful deterioration
in asset
quality, coupled with weaker profitability metrics, or
aggressive capital
management.
Fitch considers PNC's stake in BlackRock as providing an overall
benefit to the
credit profile, since BlackRock's fees add an additional source
of revenues to
the earnings mix. PNC may attempt to monetize some of its
ownership in BlackRock
over time given the concentration risk that resides with such a
large holding in
one company. BlackRock contributed approximately 10% of
consolidated income in
1H14, and provided nice revenue diversification. As such, Fitch
would monitor
any divestiture closely for ratings impact, as PNC's
risk-adjusted earnings
profile is one of the key rating drivers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
PNC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should PNC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for PNC given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that PNC may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PNC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PNC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
PNC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by PNC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from PNC or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by PNC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in PNC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of PNC's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are equalized
with PNC's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are
core to PNC's
business strategy and financial profile. These entities include:
PNC Funding
Corp and National City Credit Corp, whose IDRs would be
sensitive to the same
factors that might drive a change in PNC's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of PNC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in PNC's IDRs.
To the extent that one of PNC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from PNC's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
PNC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by PNC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in PNC's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the followings:
PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
PNC Bank N.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
PNC Funding Corp
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at `NF'.
PNC Financial Corp.
--Subordinated at 'A'.
PNC Capital Trust C
--Fort Wayne Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB'.
PNC Preferred Funding Trust I, II
--Hybrid capital instruments at 'BBB'.
National City Credit Corporation
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
National City Corporation
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Convertible preferred (trust preferred securities) at 'BBB';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
National City Bank (Cleveland)
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A+';
--Subordinated at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+'.
National City Bank of Indiana
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Subordinated at 'A'.
National City Bank of Kentucky
--The Provident Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
