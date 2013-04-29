(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poland-based Bank
Handlowy w Warszawie's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' with a
Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS,
SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of Handlowy's IDRs and Support Rating reflects
Fitch's opinion
that there is an extremely high probability that Handlowy would
be supported, if
required, by its ultimate 75% shareholder, Citigroup Inc.
('A'/Stable). Fitch
believes that Handlowy is a core entity within Citigroup's
strategically
important international operations, and its support-driven
Long-term IDR is
notched once from that of its parent.
A downgrade of Citigroup's support-driven IDRs would result in a
downgrade of
Handlowy's Long-term IDR. However, any downgrade would be
limited to one notch
because of Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+', and Citigroup's relatively
strong support
ability in light of its VR of 'a-' (which would limit any
potential downgrade of
Citigroup's IDR). The Stable Outlook on Handlowy's IDRs reflects
that on
Citigroup and indicates that the agency does not expect any
changes to the
rating in the foreseeable future.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -VR
The affirmation of Handlowy's VR reflects the bank's strong
standalone credit
profile. Handlowy's ample liquidity, robust capitalisation,
stable funding base
and conservative risk management adequately cushion risks
related to the
weakening of the operating environment in Poland.
Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR due to Handlowy's
large capital and
liquidity buffers, although the rating could come under pressure
if there were a
marked deterioration in the Polish operating environment. An
upgrade of
Handlowy's VR to the 'a' category is unlikely, in light of
Handlowy's rather
limited franchise.
Handlowy's strong capitalisation is supported by its moderate
appetite for
credit risk, robust asset quality, high coverage of impaired
loans and
substantial flexibility to absorb even very high potential
credit losses. At
end-2012, the Fitch Core Capital ratio of 21.7% (or 18.9%
adjusted for the
planned dividend payout) was one of the highest in the Polish
banking system.
Handlowy's liquidity position is a rating strength and is
underpinned by a large
portfolio of unencumbered domestic debt securities eligible for
repo refinancing
with the Polish National Bank. At end-2012, the liquidity buffer
(PLN13.8bn)
accounted for 32% of total assets, and was equal to 59% of
customer deposits.
At end-2012, customer deposits (split 75%/25% between corporate
and retail
segment) accounted for about 78% of total funding. The non-core
deposits from
price-sensitive large companies equalled on average a high
USD1bn (13% of total
deposits at end-2012), but their potential outflow would not
materially weaken
the bank's ample liquidity buffer.
Handlowy's performance in 2013 is likely to be moderately
pressured by
tightening margins (due to several interest rate cuts in Q412
and Q113), a
weaker operating environment and slower balance sheet growth.
The bank's conservative appetite for credit risk and the
strategic focus on
large companies (domestic and international) and affluent
individuals should
mitigate the impact of the slowing Polish economy. At end-2012,
the impaired
loans ratio improved to 8.1% (from 10% at end-2011) mainly due
to a supportive
operating environment, loan growth in the relatively low risk
corporate segment,
further contraction of legacy consumer loans and de-recognition
of
non-performing loans (about 0.9% of gross loans at end-2012).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
