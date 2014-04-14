(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Poland-based
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and Support Rating of Bank Handlowy w Warszawie are
based on the
extremely high probability that Handlowy would be supported, if
required, by its
ultimate 75% shareholder, Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable). Fitch
believes that
Handlowy is a strategically important subsidiary for its parent.
The Stable Outlook on Handlowy's Long-Term IDR reflects that on
Citigroup. A
downgrade of Citigroup's IDRs or weakening of its propensity to
support Handlowy
would result in a downgrade of the subsidiary's Long-Term IDR.
However, any
potential downgrade of the bank's Long-Term IDR would be limited
to one notch
because of Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -VR
Bank Handlowy's VR of 'bbb+' is underpinned by its robust
capitalisation, ample
liquidity, conservative risk management and stable funding base.
Handlowy's capitalisation is supported by healthy performance,
moderate appetite
for credit risk and high coverage of impaired loans by specific
reserves (73% at
end-2013). In Fitch's opinion, the bank's flexibility to absorb
potential credit
losses is high. At end-2013, the bank could incur an additional
PLN2.4bn of loan
impairment charges (about 13.6% of gross loans at end-2013)
before its Fitch
core capital (adjusted for declared dividends for 2013) would
fall to 10%.
Handlowy's liquidity position is a rating strength and is
underpinned by a large
portfolio of unencumbered domestic debt securities eligible for
repo refinancing
with the Polish central bank. At end-2013, the bank's liquidity
buffer equalled
PLN20.5bn (or 45% of total assets), which was sufficient to
repay all wholesale
funding and then about half of customer deposits.
Handlowy lends mainly to the largest (domestic and
international) companies
operating in Poland and affluent individuals. At end-2013, the
bank's impaired
loans ratio of 7.6% was somewhat higher than the market average
of 7.3%.
However, excluding low-risk residential mortgages (about 7% of
total loans at
Handlowy compared with around 35% market average) these ratios
were 8.1% and
9.5%, respectively.
At end-2013, customer deposits accounted for 78% of total
funding (excluding
derivatives), of which 74% comprised corporate deposits. The
bank's gross
loans/deposits ratio of 62% was one of the lowest among the
largest banks in
Poland. Non-retail deposits are stable, reflecting
well-established banking
relationships (comprehensive services for large corporates) and
strong focus on
acquiring (Basel III-compliant) operational accounts. Non-core
deposits from
price-sensitive large companies were on average a material
USD1bn (12% of total
deposits at end-2013), but their potential outflow would not
materially weaken
the bank's ample liquidity buffer.
Handlowy's performance in 2014 could suffer from likely lower
trading gains on
debt securities (2013 results benefited from several reference
rate cuts), but
net interest margin should stabilise. The bank expects a modest
fall in
operating costs, while the cost of risk could somewhat increase
if credit growth
gains momentum.
Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR due to Handlowy's
large capital and
liquidity buffers, although the rating could come under pressure
if there is a
marked deterioration in the Polish operating environment. An
upgrade of
Handlowy's VR to the 'a' category is unlikely, in light of its
rather limited
franchise.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
