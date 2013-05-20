(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based BRE Bank's (BRE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of two of BRE's 100%-owned subsidiaries: BRE Leasing (BREL) and BRE Bank Hipoteczny (BBH). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS

The affirmation of all three entities' IDRs reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that they would be supported, if required, by their ultimate almost 70% shareholder, Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable). Fitch believes that BRE is a strategically important subsidiary of Commerzbank, and its support-driven Long-term IDR is notched once from that of the parent. The agency views BREL and BBH as core subsidiaries of BRE, and equalizes their ratings with those of the direct parent. The Stable Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs reflect that on Commerzbank.

Fitch believes that Commerzbank would provide emergency support to BRE if required, despite seeking to gradually reduce medium- and long-term funding provided to the bank. Potential support for BREL and BBH could be extended directly or flow through BRE.

Fitch believes that BREL and BBH (a specialized mortgage lender) are core subsidiaries of BRE. This reflects their high dependence on BRE for funding and close operational integration with and supervision by the parent.

A downgrade of Commerzbank's support-driven IDRs or weakening of its propensity to support BRE and its subsidiaries (in particular due to revised strategic importance) would most likely result in a downgrade of BRE, BREL and BBH's IDRs. The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of Commerzbank are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions of the availability of sovereign support for German banks. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising Support Rating Floors downwards in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BRE'S VR

BRE's VR of 'bbb-' reflects its strong liquidity, solid internal capital generation, stable funding base and relatively conservative risk management. The VR also takes into account the bank's material (albeit declining) exposure to foreign currency loans, significant reliance on parent funding and the weakening of the operating environment in Poland.

Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the VR in the periods ahead, but the rating could come under pressure if there were a marked deterioration in the operating environment coupled with a sharp and prolonged depreciation of the Polish zloty. A further material reduction in the foreign currency mortgage portfolio and significant strengthening of the bank's self-financing capacity could result in an upgrade of the VR.

The bank aims to gradually repay parental funding, which finances almost the entire foreign-currency-denominated mortgage portfolio. However, in Fitch's opinion parent facilities will remain available, in case of need. The bank's refinancing plan is based mostly on medium-term domestic and/or international foreign debt issuance and deposit gathering. The latter is supported by BRE's operations in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

At end-Q113, BRE's liquidity buffer covered 34% of deposits or all wholesale refinancing needs in 2013 and 2014. The bank has strengthened its position in retail savings, which grew almost 25% in 2012 and reached 60% of total deposits at end-Q113.

The bank's solid capitalisation and pre-impairment performance could cushion even a fast and material increase of non-performing loans. Asset quality in mortgages denominated in foreign currency has held up reasonably well, reflecting BRE's selective credit origination and a more urban-based geographical focus. Asset quality in corporate lending has also remained relatively stable and possible deterioration due to the economic slowdown should have a limited impact on loan impairment charges (LICs).

BRE's performance in 2013 is likely to be moderately weakened by tightening margins, the economic slowdown and slower balance sheet growth. Since end-2012 BRE has been reporting its capital adequacy using the advanced internal ratings-based method (AIRB). Consequently, the bank's capital ratio has materially improved mostly due to lower risk weights under AIRB for mortgages in foreign currency. At end-Q113, BRE's consolidated Tier 1 ratio (13.5%) was 193bp higher than under the standardised method.

The rating actions are as follows:

BRE

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'A'

Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F1'

BRE Leasing, BRE Bank Hipoteczny

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'