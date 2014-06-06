(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/FRANKFURT, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Zabrze's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+' and its National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)'.
The Outlooks
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Zabrze's ratings reflect the city's tight liquidity and low
financial
flexibility as debt approaches the new borrowing limit from
2014. The ratings
further reflect the growing debt of Zabrze's public-sector
companies.
Positively, the ratings also take into account Fitch's
expectations that its
operating performance will rebound in 2014-2015, with its
operating balance
sufficient to cover debt service.
For 2014-2015 Fitch expects Zabrze to report an operating margin
at 7%-8% after
2013 results were weakened by a shift of revenue (mainly current
transfers) to
2014. The city authorities will continue to balance the need to
invest both to
attract business and improve living standards with gradual
rising of local tax
rates. Expected recovery of the national economy in 2014 should
also support the
city's operating revenue.
The city's direct debt will peak at PLN308m in 2014 and
stabilise thereafter.
This figure does not take into account investments co-financed
from EU funds
under the new EU budget for 2014-2020. Zabrze's debt service
will increase to
PLN42m in 2015 from PLN38m in 2014 and PLN34m in 2013. We expect
debt coverage
to remain at seven to eight years, close to the city's weighted
average debt
maturity of seven years. We also expect the operating balance to
cover debt
service by 1.1x in 2014-2015.
Fitch expects the city's liquidity to marginally recover in
2014-2015 from its
low levels in 2013. We also expect Zabrze to frequently tap its
short-term
credit line of PLN30m as it did in 2013.
Zabrze's flexibility to incur additional debt may be constrained
by the
government's new formula for borrowing limits. Under the new
formula the city's
individual limit calculated for 2014-2015 has to take into
account historical
current balances, which for Zabrze included weaker operating
performance in
2011-2013. This may affect the city's borrowing capacity. Fitch
expects direct
debt to be 45% of current revenue in 2014-2015, compared with
44% in 2013.
Indirect risk will peak in 2015 at PLN244m as a result of
municipal companies'
investments. This will mainly be driven by the financing of the
second stage of
the waste and sewerage project by the city's company ZPWiK and
the bonds issued
by the Stadium (SPV) for reconstructing the city's football
stadium. However,
the risk resulting from ZWPiK project is low due to the
company's self-financing
capability.
Zabrze's payments relating to the stadium project (comprising
servicing
liabilities towards a domestic bank's equity in a SPV and
capital transfers to
the SPV for bond redemption) are calculated at about PLN21m
annually for
2014-2026 and those figures have been included in the city's
multiyear financial
plan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement of operating performance on a sustained basis with
operating margins
at 8%-9% coupled with direct risk stabilisation at 55% of
current revenue would
lead to an upgrade of ratings.
The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin falls
below 2%, leading
to debt coverage exceeding 20 years and/or direct risk growth
significantly
above 55% of current revenue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 330 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chair
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
