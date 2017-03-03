(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Bydgoszcz Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and the National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(pol)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Bydgoszcz's sound operating
performance, supported by
strong financial management and a growing local economy. The
ratings also
incorporate moderate debt and healthy debt payback ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
We expect Bydgoszcz to continue to post an operating margin of
around 12% and an
operating balance covering 3x annual debt service over the
medium term. This is
based on the assumption that the city's administration will
maintain strict
control of operating spending and that revenue from local taxes
and fees will
continue to grow, supported by the expansion of the city's tax
base and a
growing economy.
In 2016 the city reported healthy operating results with an
operating balance of
PLN204 million that allowed 4x coverage of annual debt service.
Operating
expenditure grew 3.4%, slower than operating revenue growth of
5.7% (after
excluding Family 500+ transfers for comparison). Revenue growth
was driven by
strong collection of taxes, including personal income tax (up
7%) and property
tax (up 4%) which both make the bulk of the city's tax basket.
In 2016 Bydgoszcz posted a budgetary surplus of PLN71 million or
4% of total
revenue. Due to prolonged delays at the national level in
launching EU funds,
the city's PLN190 million capex was lower than budgeted at the
beginning of the
year. As a result, Bydgoszcz direct debt declined to PLN1,067
million in 2016 or
63% of current revenue (2015: PLN1,089 million).
We expect the city's direct debt to decline in 2017-2018 before
potentially
resuming a growth path from 2019 when investments are expected
to accelerate as
the city taps the EU funds available for Polish local
governments (LGs).
Bydgoszcz will co-finance investments with mostly the city's
current balance and
partially new debt. We assume that direct debt will decline to
below 60% of
current revenue in the medium term and that the debt/current
balance ratio will
decrease to around six years (2016: 5.6 years), below the city's
Fitch-estimated
final debt maturity of 21 years.
The city is exposed to interest rate risk and, to a lesser
extent, FX risk, as
all of Bydgoszcz's debt is floating-rate, of which 13% is
euro-denominated. Both
these risks are mitigated by the city's conservative financial
management as the
administration tends to budget higher amounts for interest
payments than
necessary.
Bydgoszcz's management practices are a supportive rating factor.
The city has
rationalised operating spending and taken measures to increase
revenue. The
city's authorities are focused on creating conditions conducive
to business
development, on attracting new investors and on improving local
infrastructure
by taking advantage of the grants from the EU budget for
2014-2020. Fitch
forecasts that capex will account for at least 16% of total
expenditure over the
medium term, with significant spending on roads and public
transport.
In Fitch's view, the municipal companies' debt does not
constitute a major risk
for the city's budget as most of these companies are
self-supporting and repay
debt with their own resources. In 2016, municipal companies'
debt declined to
PLN679 million in 2016 (preliminary data) from PLN840 million in
2015 following
an earlier redemption by one of them. Over the medium term,
Fitch expects debt
of municipal companies to continue to decline in line, with
their redemption
schedule.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Bydgoszcz launched the
"Family 500+"
programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500
per month per
child to families with more than one child. The local government
disburses the
benefit made by the central government through transfers. As a
result, the
programme is neutral to the city's operating balance but
operating and current
margins, as well as debt-to-current revenue ratios between 2016
and 2015, are
not directly comparable.
Bydgoszcz is a large Polish city with around 356,000
inhabitants. GRP per capita
in the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-region, where the city is located,
was 104% of the
national average in 2014. Bydgoszcz's economy is diversified,
with services
playing an important role. The local economy has benefited from
improvements in
local infrastructure leading to increased business activity and,
consequently,
higher tax revenue. The unemployment rate in the city is on a
declining trend.
In December 2016, it was at 4.8%, significantly below the
national average of
8.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bydgoszcz ratings could be upgraded if the city strengthens its
operating
performance, while maintaining sound debt metrics and its debt
payback ratio at
below five years on a sustained basis.
A downgrade could result from a weakening of the city's
operating performance
accompanied by significant increase of debt, resulting in
deterioration of the
debt payback ratio to beyond 10 years.
