(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Czestochowa's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the city's continuing satisfactory
operating
performance, lower appetite for new debt than peers, a
favourable debt structure
as well as its strong liquidity. The ratings also take into
account indirect
risk resulting from the city's hospital, which may require
support from the
budget. The ratings further consider persistent pressure on
operating
expenditure stemming from a challenging legal framework.
Fitch expects Czestochowa will maintain its operating balance at
about 8% of
operating revenue in 2014-2016 (PLN75m-80m), which will be in
line with the
historical average and should allow the city to cover its debt
obligations by
about 2x. In Fitch's opinion, this should be achieved by the
city authorities'
continued efforts to ensure that operating expenditure does not
grow faster than
operating revenue.
Fitch forecasts that the city's debt to grow modestly in
2014-2016, on the back
of investments (PLN470m by 2016), and to remain moderate at
below 50% of current
revenue (2013: PLN437m or 49%). We project debt-to-current
balance to be around
seven years, well below the city's estimated long-term debt
maturity of 14
years. The majority of Czestochowa's debt was drawn from the
European Investment
Bank, at low interest rates, with long debt maturity and a
smooth debt repayment
profile, which reduces pressure on its budget.
Fitch expects Czestochowa's capital expenditure to remain
moderate in 2014-2016,
at an average of PLN150m or 14% of total expenditure (2013:
PLN130m or 13%).
Investments, which are funded under the last EU budget programme
period and are
near completion, may however roll over into investments from the
next EU budget
period 2014-2020.
Contingent liabilities include the long-term debt of its
companies and health
care units, partly guaranteed by the city. Fitch assesses this
risk as low in
comparison to the city's peers. The majority of the indirect
risk stems from the
city's hospital, which may require financial assistance from the
budget through
guarantees, or loans or loss coverage in the medium term.
However, the size of
this support should be limited relative to the city's budget, at
below 1% of
operating revenue.
The local tax base is well diversified, but is weaker than most
other
medium-sized cities in Poland. Although GDP per capita for the
Czestochowski
sub-region, which includes Czestochowa and surrounding towns and
villages, is
lower than the national average, wealth indicators for the city
are in line with
the national average, as it is the strongest area in the
sub-region.
As with other Polish subnationals, Czestochowa has historically
faced pressure
to increase operating expenditure. This is driven mainly by
under-funded
responsibilities that were transferred to local governments by
the State and the
structural inflexibility of operating expenditure, mainly in the
education and
social care sectors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from an improvement of the operating
margin above Fitch's
expectations, accompanied with debt at below 50% of current
revenue.
A downgrade could result if debt coverage exceeds 15 years due
to a sustained
deterioration in the operating margin far below Fitch's
expectations, or if
there is a significant rise in Czestochowa's debt.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 330 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Committee Chair
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.